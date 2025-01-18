 Skip to main content
Why Time Out says this is the best city in the world for 2025

This African city took the top spot.

Cape Town, South Africa
Every year, Time Out releases its highly anticipated list of the 50 best cities in the world, and for 2025, Cape Town, South Africa, has taken the coveted top spot. Time Out surveyed 18,500 locals worldwide, gathering insights on food, nightlife, culture, affordability, and overall happiness to create the ultimate city-ranking guide. This year, livability played a crucial role in determining which destinations stood out.

What makes Cape Town so amazing?

Cape Town
Cape Town took the top spot due to its wide variety of activities and attractions. You can hang out with a colony of African penguins on Boulders Beach, sip on some fine wines in the vineyards of Stellenbosch or Constantia, and stroll along Blue Flag-certified beaches, all in one day!

Adventure seekers can surf the waves at Muizenberg, paraglide from Lion’s Head, or embark on a drive along Chapman’s Peak. Food lovers will find everything from gourmet dining in the bustling V&A Waterfront to street food in Woodstock’s trendy markets. Cape Town is also rich in history, with Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned.

Of course, the city is also known for its bustling nightlife scene. From live jazz in the historic Bo-Kaap district to fancy rooftop bars with breathtaking views, Cape Town’s after-hours vibe is as diverse as its landscape.

Which other cities made the list?

Sathorn Bangkok.
Here are the top 10 cities featured on Time Out’s list.

  1. Cape Town, South Africa
  2. Bangkok, Thailand
  3. New York, New York
  4. Melbourne, Australia
  5. London, United Kingdom
  6. New Orleans, Louisiana
  7. Mexico City, Mexico
  8. Porto, Portugal
  9. Shanghai, China
  10. Copenhagen, Denmark

