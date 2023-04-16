 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

These are the happiest cities in America

Looking for a change? The list of the happiest places to live in the U.S. is a good place to start

Dannielle Beardsley
By
People crossing the street in the city, walking their bikes

What makes you the happiest about where you live? Do you think you’d be better off living somewhere else? Well, they did a little study on the 200 biggest cities in the U.S. to see where we would be the best to put down roots. If you think you might be better off in another city, check out the list of the happiest cities in America before you make your next move.

How the city makes the cut

We should say a lot of this is financially motivated, because, well, isn’t that how it is? The happiest places to live in the U.S. require a few provisions to make it on the list.

Related Videos

The factors

  • Well-being
  • Quality of life
  • Finances

Things like the work commute, poverty level, health insurance, cost of living, and a salary over $100,000 played a part in the rankings. There were 13 specific categories under the three main factors that they scored, and the places with the highest overall numbers ranked supreme.

The top 3 cities

Third place – Bellevue, Washington

  • Overall score 92.37

If you care about having the highest possible quality of life, Bellevue, Washington, is where to go. Bellevue boasts over 60% of residents banking $100,000 a year while having only 8% of residents living under the poverty line.

Second place – Arlington, Virginia

  • Overall score 93.59

With 48% of people making over $100,000 a year and only needing 35% of that money to live, Arlington, Virginia, doesn’t seem like a bad spot to land. If your overall well-being is important to you, Arlington scores almost 100% in that category.

First place – Sunnyvale, California

  • Overall score 94.74

With the top score of 100% for quality of life and a close 97.72% well-being score, Sunnyvale, California is the top spot to live to have a cozy life. Well, in the U.S. In addition to having financial security, residents in Sunnyvale don’t have to worry that much about crime, as the rate is 149 crimes per 100,000 people.

A busy street with a trolly going down it

The top cities as a whole

California knows something we don’t

If you look at the Top 10 as a group, you’ll find a pattern that leads to California. The state claims 60% of the Top 10 happiest cities in America, with Fremont, Roseville, San Jose, Santa Clarita, and Irvine rounding things out. Taking it to the Top 50, California holds down 34% of the spots on the happiest list.

Texas had a good run

Texas had two cities in the Top 10, with Frisco and Plano taking the number five and six spots. They have different reasons and metrics that got them into the top, but their overall scores of 85.72 for Frisco and 84.59 for Plano are still impressive.

The least happy spots

If you want to keep your positive vibes where they are, there are cities to avoid.

  • Birmingham, Alabama
  • Newark, New Jersey
  • Memphis, Tennessee

While the West Coast dominates the happiest places in the U.S., look at the whole list to see if there’s anywhere you might have your eye on. If you aren’t feeling where you live right now, there are 50 options for big city life where there’s no shortage of hood living.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The 16 best music movies of all time to watch now
From Straight Outta Compton to A Star is Born, these are the best music movies that you can stream now.
spinal tap band

Any music fan knows that it's almost impossible to replicate the feeling of attending a music festival. The sheer joy of seeing bands perform on a massive stage is hard to beat, but when a music festival is too far away or too pricy, we have great music movies to fill the void. The best music movies remind us the joy that music brings us, and also the way that the music industry can swallow up many of the stars it creates.
Of course, it also helps if these movies have really good music to back them up. Ultimately, though, these music movies serve as inspiration for every inspiring musician. Whether they're actually true stories or they just feel like true stories, every great music movie should leave you moved and excited about the possibilities of music.

Here are the best music movies to stream now.

Read more
LSD-assisted therapy: How it differs from other psychedelic experiences
Everything you ever wanted to know about LSD but were afraid to ask
A vial of LSD.

There are few experiences as downright otherworldly as LSD. In smaller doses, it has the potential to provide an astounding boost to your creativity, mood, and productivity. In large enough doses, it can transform your perception so profoundly that it will seem as if you're in an entirely different dimension of existence (and maybe you are). Leveraged therapeutically, it can have a dramatic impact on your well-being.

Having taken it hundreds of times, I am exceedingly well-versed in the benefits of LSD as well as the many strange aspects of the experience it imparts. Let’s take a look at this unique, borderline-miracle drug with a little help from Rick Strassman, the renowned psychedelics researcher and author of The Psychedelic Handbook.

Read more
8 essential John Steinbeck books everyone should read
John Steinbeck penned some of America's literary masterpieces, here are our top eight.
best john steinbeck books our essential reading list ranked

When you think of and envision the classic American novelists, there are certainly those who stick out with works that have stood the test of time. One such individual is none other than John Steinbeck. Few writers have championed the poor and downtrodden with the passion and commitment as Steinbeck. Whether one looks to his masterpieces, such as The Grapes of Wrath or East of Eden; his numerous novels and novellas; or his broad number of nonfiction accounts, the author never failed to chronicle the plight of the poor, thereby changing refined society's perception of what may have only been a caricature and brought it to life.

Born in Salinas, Calif., around the turn of the 20th century, much of Steinbeck's work was based in that area as it went through rapid change. Other great writers may have passed through, but he froze its culture in amber, defining its unique community for many before it changed forever. Sure, Steinbeck sold a hell of a lot of books, and he was recognized in his lifetime by the glittery institutions of the age — the National Book Award, the Pulitzer, and the Nobel Prize for Literature, to name a few.

Read more