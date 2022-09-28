Learn how millions of TikTok viewers have already saved cash with this financial advice

Ex-corporate lawyer Erika Kullberg has found a much better living on TikTok. Her video explaining Nike’s shoe return policy has been viewed over 74.8 million times, which makes Kullberg the most influential personal finance content creator on TikTok. With 8.9 million followers, Kullberg earns a potential average of $7,040 per sponsored post. Seeing the number of people she’s saved money, however, it seems like the ‘finfluencer’ should be earning even more money.

A new analysis from CMS Markets reveals the most influential ‘finfluencers’ teaching Gen Z consumers and investors how to save money via TikTok. In addition to online trading, spread betting, contracts for difference, and access to foreign exchange across world markets, the British platform features research and trading tools for users — social media being no exception.

Financial planning is a critical element to building personal finances. The sooner in life that people strategize how to grow money, the more that they can potentially accumulate. There’s nothing guaranteed, but the key is to find the best financial advice from advisors, entrepreneurs, and other professionals who have already played the game.

Here, The Manual guides you to the most compelling TikTok ‘finfluencers’ that just may allow you to take a step ahead of the game.

Erika Kullberg

At 32, the ex-corporate lawyer only needs to post two sponsored videos per month in order to make the average salary of an NYC corporate lawyer. Kullberg revealed this in a TikTok post revealing that she now makes over $100,000 per year from YouTube revenue alone.

Kullberg’s TikTok videos offer users tips across retail, investing, employment, and law. This began when she was able to pay off $225,000 of student debt in two years, creating content to show her progress along the way. This unearthed a passion for helping people with personal finance.

Mark Tilbury

Mark Tilbury is a 53-year-old English entrepreneur that CMS Markets found to be the second-most popular TikTok financial influencer. With 7.1 million followers, Tilbury shows that you don’t have to be Gen Z to blow up on social media. Tilbury potentially earns an estimated $5,860 per sponsored post. This translates to $1 million dollars after posting 171 sponsored videos.

Tilbury is not above donning a wig or two to produce sketches that share advice and explanations on how to invest, save money, and negotiate — all with the stated goal of becoming a millionaire like himself. As the current owner of multiple businesses in his Whitstable, Kent home, Tilbury exemplifies how to bring in multiple personal revenue sources. The only top ten ‘finfluencer’ to hail from England, Tilbury also sports the highest engagement rate, 2.18%, with an average of 154,650 likes per TikTok video.

Duke Alexander Moore

Duke Alexander Moore, aka Duke Tax, is, incredibly, not from the UK. The Shreveport, Louisiana native is now up to 3.4 million followers, which makes Duke Tax the third most popular finance advice TikToker. Given Moore’s niche and audience, CMS Markets estimates that he could earn $2,720 per sponsored video. Why do people flock to his channel? In addition to education, Moore also comes from the school of hard knocks.

Hailing from Shreveport, Louisiana, Moore was evicted from his apartment and had to file for bankruptcy before finding his path in finance. He is now a Certified Tax Coach and Enrolled Agent, and currently one of Intuit’s QuickBooks top 5 Tax Advisors in Dallas, Texas.

Duke’s videos include personal finance tips and tax education for creators and entrepreneurs. His most popular video, with over 10.6 million views, summarizes President Biden’s stimulus plan, explaining how people can claim checks, invest, and file this windfall on a tax return.

Brandon Schlichter

Brandon Schlichter, aka Investment Joy, comes in fourth place as to the most popular TikTok finfluencer videos. Schlichter utilizes TikTok to post and share videos about his rental properties and businesses in addition to investing tips and financial education for his followers. A lot of the attraction comes from the direction of hustling to achieve passive income. Whether it be ATMs, vending machines, or a laundromat, his most popular video with over 45.1 million views, Schlichter shows how these businesses can easily make over a thousand dollars a day.

With 3.4 million followers, Brandon can double that grand and earn approximately $2,640 per sponsored TikTok video. This is just over 1% of his monthly revenue, however, as Schlichter generates around $200,000 per month from his businesses. He has now accumulated a net worth of over $10 million. That’s a lotta’ joy.

Humphrey Yang

Via HumphreyTalks, 34-year-old investment banker Humphrey Yang spits a broad spectrum on financial advice to his 3.3 million followers. Car loans, credit cards, selling furniture, and shrimp side hustles — there seems to be no topic that Yang does not cover.

The Bay Area finance guru comes in as CMS’s fifth most popular finance content creator on TikTok, earning an estimated $2,640 per sponsored video. According to his published financial master sheet, Yang’s investments include Vanguard, Robinhood, Coinbase Pro, WeBull, Fidelity, Public and Wealthfront, which he spreads $340,000 to $500,000 per month between.

Tatiana Londono

Montreal, Canada’s Tatiana Londono is the sixth most popular financial TikTok influencer. Her content covers a plethora of business and real estate tips, each with the express goal of earning and investing the subsequent funds. Londono’s most popular video, at almost 17 million views, highlights three high-paying jobs people can land sans college degree (electrician, plumber, real estate photographer).

Her 2.7 million followers potentially earn Londono an estimated $2,160 per post. This means she only needs to post one sponsored TikTok video per month in order to cover the average cost of rent for a three-bedroom apartment in Montreal, according to Numbeo price data.

In addition to her social media presence, Londono is a real-life real estate coach and investor, and the star of HGTV’s Property Shop, a reality show that follows the founding of her real estate agency.

Preston Seo

Preston Seo hosts the Legacy Investing Show TikTok account, the seventh most popular finance advice creator with 2.3 million followers.

Seo sports three properties making the real estate investor over $20,000 per month. In turn, The Legacy Investing Show guides followers to investing, real estate, and personal finance lessons that Seo hopes teaches viewers how to have financial freedom.

The Legacy’s particular focus is on Airbnb rentals. Seo claims to own over 50 rental properties and makes around $11,000 per day from his businesses, according to a recent TikTok video. Seo’s most watched video, with 39,.9 million views, shares his favorite stock trading platform, Public.com.

While earning and building a nest egg and personal wealth is certainly more complicated than taking in several TikTok videos, the amalgamation of information by these tried and true investors can certainly help to put followers on the right path.

Editors' Recommendations