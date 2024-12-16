The tallest hotel in the world: Inside the record-breaking skyscraper

Table of Contents Table of Contents About the Gevora Hotel Design and architecture Inside the tallest hotel in the world Do other hotels come close?

When we think of record-breaking buildings, names like the Empire State Building and Burj Khalifa often come to mind. But among these iconic skyscrapers, there’s another record that’s starting to gain attention: the tallest hotel in the world. This title is currently held by the Gevora Hotel in spectacular Dubai, a true marvel that stands at a staggering 1,168 feet. As Dubai continues to set the bar for modern architecture, the Gevora Hotel not only adds to the city’s skyline but it also draws global attention for its unique design and luxurious amenities. Let’s dive into what makes this record-breaking skyscraper so special.

About the Gevora Hotel

The Gevora Hotel, located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, UAE, proudly holds the title of the tallest hotel in the world. At a remarkable 1,168 feet (356 meters), this towering structure surpassed the previous record-holder, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, by approximately 3 feet.

Completed in February 2018 after 12 years of construction, the Gevora Hotel is not only the tallest hotel but also ranks as the eighth-tallest building in Dubai, the ninth-tallest in the UAE, and among the 50 tallest buildings in the world.

The hotel’s design is a striking example of modern architecture, with its glass façade featuring gold-tinted elements contributing to its distinct look. Inside, the Gevora Hotel offers 529 rooms spread across 75 floors, providing guests with premium amenities, including restaurants, lounges, and a rooftop pool. Built at a cost of over $140 million, the hotel was designed to stand out as a world-class destination.

Design and architecture

The Gevora Hotel’s design is as impressive as its height. Originally planned as a residential tower, the building took a dramatic turn during construction and was transformed into a hotel. Al Attar Properties, the developer behind the project, broke ground in 2005. After laying the foundation, the skyscraper rose quickly, reaching the top floors between 2006 and 2008.

Sitting on a 100-by-100-foot plot, the Gevora Hotel climbs to a dizzying 75 floors, with the highest floor reaching 906 feet. A deep foundation was necessary to support the narrow design to make it stand tall and stable, which is no easy feat when building this high.

Inside, the hotel is no less impressive. Six elevators whisk guests up and down, the fastest of which travels at 16 mph and reaches the top in just 38 seconds, so you’ll feel like you’re zooming through the sky. The 75 floors include a mezzanine, three mechanical floors, and two basement levels, ensuring everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.

Inside the tallest hotel in the world

Step inside the Gevora Hotel, and you’ll quickly realize it’s more than just a record-breaking skyscraper. With 529 rooms ranging from deluxe accommodations to the ultra-luxurious Gevora Penthouse, there’s something for everyone. Speaking of the penthouse, it’s the crown jewel: a 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom masterpiece on the 72nd floor, complete with en-suite bathrooms, a master bedroom fit for royalty, and unbeatable 360-degree views of Dubai, including direct sights of the Burj Khalifa and the Arabian Sea.

For those ready to unwind, the 12th floor offers a serene escape with a pool, baby pool, and a hot tub, plus fully equipped gyms for both ladies and gents. And the cherry on top? An outdoor pool overlooking the sparkling Dubai skyline.

Hungry? Gevora’s got you covered. Gevora Kitchen whips up everything from biryani to Thai curries and Arabic mezze, while Le Veyron Café serves La Marzocco coffee, premium teas, and yummy mocktails. For a dining experience like no other, head to the Highest View Lounge & Restaurant perched 280 meters above the ground. At AED 295 (around $80) for a two-person set menu, the Crown Dinner is both indulgent and surprisingly affordable.

Need to work? You can enjoy the hotel’s business center and boardroom. If you’re interested in hosting an event at the hotel, Gevora Hotel’s Event Curators will make sure everything is tailored to your needs.

Do other hotels come close?

While the Gevora Hotel in Dubai holds the title as the tallest hotel in the world, it doesn’t actually house the highest hotel rooms. That distinction belongs to the Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong, located on floors 102 through 118 of the International Commerce Centre.

Coming in second is the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, while the third spot is claimed by yet another Dubai marvel: the Rose Rayhaan by Rotana. If you’re noticing a trend, it’s because Dubai is essentially the capital of towering luxury, with six out of the ten tallest hotels on this list.

Here’s how the world’s tallest hotels stack up:

Gevora Hotel : Dubai, UAE (1,168 ft) JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai : Dubai, UAE (1,165 ft) Rose Rayhaan by Rotana : Dubai, UAE (1,093 ft) Burj Al Arab : Dubai, UAE (1,053 ft) Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel : Dubai, UAE (1,014 ft) Baiyoke Sky Hotel : Bangkok, Thailand (997 ft) Tower Plaza Hotel : Dubai, UAE (965 ft) Four Seasons Hotel : Manama, Bahrain (961 ft) Nassima Tower Hotel Apartments : Dubai, UAE (957 ft) Centara Grand at CentralWorld : Bangkok, Thailand (830 ft)

The Gevora Hotel continues to reign supreme as the tallest hotel in the world. While ambitious hotel projects are always in the pipeline, none have yet managed to dethrone this icon of Dubai’s skyline.