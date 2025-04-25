This is the top honeymoon town in the U.S., according to a new study

While iconic destinations like Rome, Athens, and Mallorca offer stunning honeymoons, they can be expensive, and many couples prefer to stay closer to home. Upgraded Points‘ latest study shows that a dream honeymoon doesn’t always require an international flight or a large budget. By analyzing over 75 popular U.S. cities based on 15 ranking factors, the study highlights the top domestic honeymoon destinations for 2025. These destinations were evaluated under summer conditions (June through September) to reflect the peak honeymoon season.

Topping the list is Miami Beach, Florida, a place that’s practically synonymous with romance. Miami Beach stands out with 7.72 romantic stays and 32.33 romantic restaurants per 10,000 residents, far above the national average. Along with its high number of romantic hotels and eateries, Miami Beach also boasts 147 couple-friendly attractions and 31 honeymoon-specific experiences. What’s even more impressive is that romantic stays here average just $64 per night, well below the national average of $158.

Recommended Videos

Coming in second is Lake Tahoe, ideal for adventure-loving honeymooners. With 32 honeymoon activities, 111 couple-friendly spots, and 21 spas per 10,000 residents, Lake Tahoe offers a balance of luxury and nature. Romantic stays average $102 per night, still below the national average.

Rounding out the top three is Orlando, Florida, with its endless entertainment options, from theme parks to relaxing spas. With 224 couple-friendly attractions and 52 honeymoon-specific experiences, Orlando is a top choice for newlyweds seeking both romance and fun. Romantic stays average $70 per night, and Orlando’s flights are among the cheapest in the U.S. at $270.

The top 15 best cities for a stateside honeymoon