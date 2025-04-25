 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This is the top honeymoon town in the U.S., according to a new study

Miami Beach offers honeymooners a little bit of everything

By
An aerial view of the coast of Miami beach.
antoniocphoto / Unsplash

While iconic destinations like Rome, Athens, and Mallorca offer stunning honeymoons, they can be expensive, and many couples prefer to stay closer to home. Upgraded Points‘ latest study shows that a dream honeymoon doesn’t always require an international flight or a large budget. By analyzing over 75 popular U.S. cities based on 15 ranking factors, the study highlights the top domestic honeymoon destinations for 2025. These destinations were evaluated under summer conditions (June through September) to reflect the peak honeymoon season.

Topping the list is Miami Beach, Florida, a place that’s practically synonymous with romance. Miami Beach stands out with 7.72 romantic stays and 32.33 romantic restaurants per 10,000 residents, far above the national average. Along with its high number of romantic hotels and eateries, Miami Beach also boasts 147 couple-friendly attractions and 31 honeymoon-specific experiences. What’s even more impressive is that romantic stays here average just $64 per night, well below the national average of $158.

Recommended Videos

Coming in second is Lake Tahoe, ideal for adventure-loving honeymooners. With 32 honeymoon activities, 111 couple-friendly spots, and 21 spas per 10,000 residents, Lake Tahoe offers a balance of luxury and nature. Romantic stays average $102 per night, still below the national average.

Related

Rounding out the top three is Orlando, Florida, with its endless entertainment options, from theme parks to relaxing spas. With 224 couple-friendly attractions and 52 honeymoon-specific experiences, Orlando is a top choice for newlyweds seeking both romance and fun. Romantic stays average $70 per night, and Orlando’s flights are among the cheapest in the U.S. at $270.

The top 15 best cities for a stateside honeymoon

Sunrise over Lake Tahoe
Gordon Mak / Unsplash
  1. Miami Beach, Florida
  2. Lake Tahoe, California
  3. Orlando, Florida
  4. Napa, California
  5. Palm Springs, California
  6. Savannah, Georgia
  7. Key West, Florida
  8. Las Vegas, Nevada
  9. Monterey, California
  10. Austin, Texas
  11. Nashville, Tennessee
  12. Asheville, North Carolina
  13. Honolulu, Hawaii
  14. Portland, Oregon
  15. Traverse City, Michigan

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
New study ranks the busiest airports in the world
New study ranks the busiest airports in the world
Dubai International Airport

Airports Council International (ACI) has released an exclusive preview of its 2024 rankings of the world’s busiest airports. Despite changing geopolitical and economic conditions, several airports maintained their top rankings, with strong prospects for future growth. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retained its top ranking. 
Air travel continued to grow in 2024

Preliminary statistics show that 2024 global passengers reached nearly 9.5 billion, representing a 9% increase since 2023 and a 3% rise compared to pre-pandemic levels (2019). The Top 10 busiest airports, which account for 9% of global traffic (855 million passengers), experienced an 8.8% increase since 2023 and an 8.4% increase since 2019. 

Read more
Do you need a passport for the Dominican Republic? Here’s what to know
Planning a trip to the Dominican Republic? Let’s talk passport rules
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

A couple of years ago, I was at the airport, excited for a long-awaited tropical escape, until I overheard someone talking about passport rules. That’s when it hit me: I hadn’t checked mine. Was it still valid? Would I even be allowed to board? Cue the frantic Googling and last-minute panic.

If you're planning a trip to the Dominican Republic, you might be wondering about passport rules, too. Do you need a passport for the Dominican Republic? How long does your passport need to be valid? Do your children need a passport, too? Here’s everything you should know before you go.

Read more
Move over wine tours — Mendoza’s Spirited Asado experience is your new must-do
This one-of-a-kind event is priced at $150 USD
SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites

SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites in Mendoza is turning Thursday nights into a spirited celebration of Argentina’s food and drink culture. The hotel’s new Spirited Asado Experience kicks off with a guided tasting of premium local distillates, including Andes Single Malt whisky from The Williams Casanegra Distillery and ultra-premium gins, vodkas, and liqueurs from Andina Cía. Destilería – Argentina’s only distillery that produces its own alcohol.

Guests sample rare spirits alongside artisanal charcuterie, then gather for a traditional open-air asado featuring perfectly grilled cuts like sweetbreads, chorizo, flank steak, and ribs. It’s an immersive, social dining experience that combines Mendoza’s culinary roots with a modern twist.

Read more