One of Paris’ most elegant hotels just got a major makeover

This fabulous hotel is located in the heart of Paris

Planning a luxe getaway to Paris? Add Hôtel de Sers to your list. This May, the five-star hotel in the city’s famed Triangle d’Or district, just steps from the Champs-Élysées, unveils a full redesign led by French architect Pascal Allaman.

Once the private residence of Marquis Henri de Sers, the 1880 Haussmannian building has been transformed into a modern-day marquis’s dream home. The new look combines classic Parisian charm with sleek, contemporary touches.

Guests can expect panoramic city views, serene terraces with sculptural greenery, rich fabrics from Dedar and Pierre Frey, and curated art, including a bold portrait series by Véronique Tatu inspired by the Marquis and the women shaping the hotel’s next chapter.

Luxury in the heart of Paris

Part of the prestigious B. Signature Hotels & Resorts group since 2004, Hôtel de Sers now offers a refined experience in the heart of Paris. With 45 rooms and 7 suites, the hotel is spacious yet intimate. 

The design, led by renowned architect Pascal Allaman, is influenced by the opulent decorative arts of the 1930s and 40s. This is reflected in the oak paneling, surrealist-inspired Dedar Jacquard fabrics covering closets, custom Silvera furnishings, and the glamorous bathrooms featuring Italian brassware and Turkish marble. 

Guests can enjoy world-class dining at the hotel’s bar and restaurant, complete with a charming patio for al fresco dining. The hotel also boasts a luxurious 5-star spa, offering indulgent treatments like massages and facials to help you unwind. Additional services include personalized concierge assistance, a state-of-the-art sport and wellness room, and thoughtful family-friendly amenities such as cribs, treats, and connecting rooms, ensuring that every guest feels well-cared-for throughout their stay.

