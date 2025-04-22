The most expensive places in the world to take a selfie

Snapping the perfect vacation selfie might cost more than you think. A new study from Heepsy analyzed some of the world’s most visited landmarks to uncover the most expensive (and most popular) places to take a tourist photo. Factoring in entry fees, online popularity, daily visitation numbers, limited hours, and even the need for photography permits, the ranking reveals just how much that bucket-list shot might set you back.

At the top of the list? Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, is the priciest place to pose. Entry to the iconic tower costs a steep $108. Coming in second is Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, where a permit to enter the park costs $70. Paris’ Eiffel Tower takes the third spot at $40 for a trip to the top.

As for U.S. landmarks, the Grand Canyon is the highest-ranked at number 7, with a $20 entry fee per person. Other American destinations on the list include Golden Gate Bridge, Haleakalā Volcano, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and Antelope Canyon.

The top 20 priciest spots to take a tourist photo