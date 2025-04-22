 Skip to main content
The most expensive places in the world to take a selfie

You may need to budget to take a photo of these iconic landmarks

By
Burj Khalifa
JESHOOTS-com / Pixabay

Snapping the perfect vacation selfie might cost more than you think. A new study from Heepsy analyzed some of the world’s most visited landmarks to uncover the most expensive (and most popular) places to take a tourist photo. Factoring in entry fees, online popularity, daily visitation numbers, limited hours, and even the need for photography permits, the ranking reveals just how much that bucket-list shot might set you back.

At the top of the list? Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, is the priciest place to pose. Entry to the iconic tower costs a steep $108. Coming in second is Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, where a permit to enter the park costs $70. Paris’ Eiffel Tower takes the third spot at $40 for a trip to the top.

As for U.S. landmarks, the Grand Canyon is the highest-ranked at number 7, with a $20 entry fee per person. Other American destinations on the list include Golden Gate Bridge, Haleakalā Volcano, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and Antelope Canyon.

The top 20 priciest spots to take a tourist photo

Mount Kilimanjaro
GregMontani / Pixabay
  1. Burj Khalifa, United Arab Emirates
  2. Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
  3. Eiffel Tower, France
  4. Big Ben, England
  5. Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
  6. Sagrada Familia, Spain
  7. The Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA
  8. Machu Picchu, Peru
  9. The Palace of Versailles, France
  10. Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China
  11. Sydney Opera House, Australia
  12. Taj Mahal, India
  13. Pyramids of Giza, Egypt
  14. Angkor Wat, Vietnam
  15. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA
  16. Haleakalā Volcano, Maui, USA
  17. Mount Fuji, Japan 
  18. Petra, Jordan
  19. Torres del Paine National Park, Chile
  20. The Colosseum, Italy

