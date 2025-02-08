 Skip to main content
When is the best time to visit Paris for your dream trip?

The City of Light offers something for every season

Paris, France skyline in daytime
Sadnos / Pixabay

Paris is one of the world’s most iconic travel destinations, and for good reason. From strolling along the Seine to indulging in flaky croissants at a charming cafe, the City of Light is pure magic. But if you’re anything like me, you want to make sure you visit at just the right time to soak it all in.

I had a trip to Paris planned in 2020, but it was sadly canceled (thanks, pandemic). Ever since, I’ve been dreaming of finally making it there. So, I decided to do some serious research and consult travel experts to figure out the best time to visit Paris. Whether you’re after picture-perfect weather, fewer crowds, or the best seasonal events, I’ve got you covered.

Here’s when to go, plus some must-know tips on the best things to do in Paris during each season.

The best time to visit Paris for travelers on a budget

Street in Paris, France
Adrien Olichon / Unsplash

If you’re looking to experience Paris without breaking the bank, then December to February is your sweet spot. Aside from a short spike around Christmas and New Year’s, this is the most affordable time to visit, with lower hotel rates and cheaper flights. Sure, the weather is a bit chilly (expect rain and temperatures in the 40s), but Paris in winter has a charm of its own.

One of the best things about visiting during this time? The city’s magical holiday vibes. December is especially dreamy, with twinkling lights, adorable Christmas markets, and festive window displays that make even a cold day feel warm and cozy. Ice skating rinks pop up around the city, and there’s nothing quite like sipping a vin chaud (hot wine) while wandering through the charming streets.

Paris’ world-famous museums are also the perfect escape from the cold. Spend hours admiring masterpieces at the Louvre or get lost in the Musée d’Orsay. And of course, winter is the perfect excuse to linger in a cozy cafe with a cappuccino or take a covered boat ride along the Seine. 

The best time to visit Paris for outdoor activities

Jardin du Luxembourg, Paris, France
Michelle_Raponi / Pixabay

If your dream Paris trip involves soaking up the sun and spending as much time outside as possible, June to August is your moment. Think lazy afternoons along the banks of the Seine, leisurely strolls through Jardin du Luxembourg, and picnics in front of the Eiffel Tower. With highs typically in the 70s (though July can get toasty), the weather is perfect for exploring the city on foot or biking through its streets.

This is also the best time to take advantage of day excursions from Paris. Want a beach day? Hop on a train to Deauville or Trouville for some sand and sea. Feeling fancy? Head to Champagne for a sparkling wine tour. Versailles is also a must-visit, especially when the palace gardens are in full bloom. Keep in mind, however, that crowds are typically at their highest during this time.

The best time to visit Paris for fewer crowds

Champs-Elysee, Paris, France
NakNakNak / Pixabay

If you’re looking for the best time to visit Paris to avoid crowds, then the shoulder seasons of spring and fall are perfect. April to May and September to October allow you to soak in the charm of Paris while kids are back in school and most European country’s holiday seasons are over.

Lonely Planet‘s Senior Director of Content Brekke Fletcher told us why the month of April is a magical time in Paris. “It’s the title of a song for a reason — April in Paris is nothing short of perfection. Spring is magic, the city’s tree-lined boulevards, parks and gardens are coming back to life after a winter’s rest, and because it’s not yet peak summer travel season, Paris is a little less crowded — meaning reservations are a bit easier to get. Fresh fruits and vegetables are overflowing at the city’s markets. Everything that makes Paris Paris is at its most alluring — the colors seem saturated and extra vibrant.”

The best time to visit Paris for festivals

L'Arc de Triomphe de l'Etoile in Paris, France, at night
Florian Wehde / Unsplash

No matter when you visit, Paris has a festival worth experiencing! March brings the Cinéma du Réel film festival and Paris Fashion Week, turning the city into a style hotspot. April is perfect for runners with the Paris Marathon, while tennis fans can catch the French Open from May to June.

In July, the legendary Tour de France finishes in Paris, and if you visit in December, you’ll be treated to festive Christmas markets and sparkling lights.

When is the worst time to visit Paris?

Dawn in Paris, France
Henrique Ferreira / Unsplash

Honestly, there’s no bad time to visit Paris. It all depends on what you’re looking for. But if you hate crowds, steer clear of July and August, when tourists flood the city and prices skyrocket. On the flip side, if you prefer guaranteed nice weather, the chilly, often rainy months of December to February might not be ideal.

One thing to watch out for? Paris Syndrome. It’s that feeling some travelers get when Paris doesn’t quite match the picture-perfect, romantic fantasy they imagined. The key to avoiding it? Heading to the city at the best time to visit Paris for your travel style.

