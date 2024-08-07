 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This is the biggest signal yet that Dubai is a can’t-miss destination for travelers

Dubai International Airport sees record visitors in first half of 2024

By
Emirates planes at DBX
PxHere

Dubai International Airport (DXB) — a luxurious international hub — set a new passenger record in the first half of 2024, with 44.9 million passing through its gates. That put the airport on pace to break its yearly mark of 89.1 million passengers in 2018. The heavy traffic shows air travel’s continued post-pandemic recovery, and that the desert city is now as much a destination as a travel gateway.

Dubai International Airport: A global hub and city by the sea

Terminal 3 at DBX
Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport Wikimedia Commons

DXB’s year-to-date passenger stats follow Dubai-based airline Emirates’ announcement of record profits. Both signal a city and an airport on the move, as travelers stay and experience instead of only passing through. Because of that, changes are on the way, with the hub set to move to a new location in the next decade.

Recommended Videos

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told the AP, “Before the pandemic, 60% of people coming through the airport were actually transiting to other cities and countries. We’ve now got 60% coming to the city and 40% in transit. That is obviously very good because it means that traffic to the city is very dynamic and buoyant.” 

With that growth comes the need to expand. In April, Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced a plan to move DXB to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) at Dubai World Central, in the city’s southern region. According to Griffiths, the goal of the expansion ​​“really is to try and get the airport there capable of supporting something like 260 million passengers when fully developed. Now, clearly at DXB, we are limited on the land space that we’ve got available.”

When that happens, not only will it bring increased space, but middle-eastern-themed architecture. 400 gates and five parallel runways will bring massive capacity. Even more, plans call for an undulating white terminal, based on the Arabian Peninsula’s traditional Bedouin tents.

If you’re interested in traveling to Dubai, we’ve got a few ideas on what you should do when you get there

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Soon, there will be a new nonstop flight from the West Coast to Amsterdam
Get to Amsterdam without the hassle of a layover
Amsterdam, Netherlands boats and canals

Amsterdam, Netherlands Ethan Hu / Unsplash

Long-haul flights help you realize your travel dreams, taking you worldwide in hours, not days. Racing over the landscape at hundreds of miles per hour, you can kick back and relax, knowing you’ll be there soon. But making connecting flights breaks up a trip’s rhythm, forcing you to plan and navigate instead of relaxing. Nonstop is the way to go.

Read more
You can now visit this Ancient Roman beach destroyed by Mount Vesuvius’ eruption
Visit this fascinating spot and gain a better understanding of life as it was
Mount Vesuvius with boats in the foreground

In 79 A.D., Mount Vesuvius erupted, marking one of the most destructive events in history. The stratovolcano — situated about 5.6 miles east of Naples, Italy — shot a cloud of molten rock, pumice, and ash 21 miles into the sky, pulverizing the Roman towns of Pompeii, Herculaneum, Oplontis, and Stabiae. For centuries, the cities remained undiscovered until architect Domenico Fontana, while building an underground channel, found Pompeii’s remnants in 1599.

Excavations followed in the 18th century and beyond, with stunning artifacts showing the human toll of the violent eruption. Jewelry, artwork, and food provided a window into Italy’s ancient culture and what people endured that day. 

Read more
The Club at SFO: The new airport lounge that can be your travel sanctuary
Your layover just got more luxurious
The Club SFO

On June 26, Airport Dimensions unveiled its newest addition to San Francisco International Airport’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1: The Club SFO. Spanning an impressive 12,000 square feet and accommodating up to 249 passengers, The Club SFO marks a milestone as the largest and most luxurious location in The Club’s portfolio to date. This unveiling expands The Club’s presence in San Francisco, complementing its existing three lounges in International Terminal A.

"We are thrilled to welcome travelers to The Club SFO in Harvey Milk Terminal 1," said SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. "Having a premium lounge concept – one that is available to all customers – is the perfect addition to our newest award-winning terminal and supports our goal to create a truly exceptional airport experience for our guests. We appreciate the expertise that Airport Dimensions provides and are confident they will be successful here at SFO."

Read more