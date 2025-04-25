 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This is the most affordable warm-weather destination to travel to this spring

Mexico City brings great weather and fun experiences at an unbeatable price

By
Mexico City
bergslay / Pixabay

If you’re craving sunshine but not looking to splurge, you’re in luck. KAYAK’s newly released Spring Savings Report has named Mexico City the most affordable warm-weather getaway this season. With average airfare at $416, hotel rates around $211 per night, and an estimated $1,471 total for a five-day trip, it’s an unbeatable deal for spring travelers.

May is the warmest month in Mexico City, with daytime temperatures hovering around 80ºF. Spring also brings a full calendar of events, including the Corredor Cultural Roma-Condesa, a lively festival celebrating design, food, fashion, music, and architecture in two of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods. Travelers in early May can also catch local observances of Cinco de Mayo, which includes historical reenactments and festive dining experiences throughout the capital.

Recommended Videos

And of course, no trip to Mexico City is complete without visiting iconic attractions like Chapultepec Castle, Frida Kahlo’s Casa Azul, Templo Mayor, and Zócalo, one of the largest public squares in the world.

Related

The most affordable spring warm-weather vacations

Los Angeles, CA
manniguttenberger / Pixabay

These are the most affordable spring vacation destinations, according to Kayak.

  1. Mexico City, Mexico: $1,471 for a 5-day trip
  2. Los Angeles, California: $1,547 for a 5-day trip
  3. Phoenix, Arizona: $1,590 for a 5-day trip
  4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida: $1,634 for a 5-day trip
  5. New Orleans, Louisiana: $1,664 for a 5-day trip
  6. Las Vegas, Nevada: $1,692 for a 5-day trip
  7. Bangkok, Thailand: $1,747 for a 5-day trip
  8. San Diego, California: $1,777 for a 5-day trip
  9. San Juan, Puerto Rico: $1,894 for a 5-day trip
  10. Orlando, Florida: $1,979 for a 5-day trip

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
You’re really going to like this Airbnb change
Users will now see all costs associated with their stay
Airbnb

We’ve all had it happen: you find an enticing price on Airbnb, only to be hit with a stack of unexpected fees at checkout. But that frustrating guessing game is officially over. Starting this week, Airbnb has rolled out a global update that displays the total price of a stay, including all fees before taxes, right from the beginning of the booking process.

The move is part of Airbnb’s broader push for transparency and guest trust, following years of feedback from users frustrated by the lack of upfront clarity around service charges, cleaning fees, and other add-ons. Now, what you see is much closer to what you’ll actually pay, with no surprises at the end.

Read more
10 top eco-friendly travel products (that I never travel without)
Looking to travel more sustainable? Start with these items
Man in an airport

If you're one of the 80 percent of travelers who say sustainability matters to them, you're in the right place. Travel is one of the most rewarding things we can do, but it's not always easy on the planet. I used to be that person grabbing travel-sized shampoo bottles, tossing plastic utensils after one meal, and using Ziplocs for just about everything. I didn’t think much of it until I cleaned up a beach littered with plastic waste, and I realized what my actions were contributing to.

Since then, I’ve slowly switched to more sustainable travel habits, and let me tell you, it doesn’t take much to make a big impact. These are my tried-and-true eco-friendly travel products that I personally use, love, and bring with me on most trips. No matter where you’re traveling, these swaps are easy, useful, and better for the environment.
1. Reusable silicone toiletry bottles

Read more
This national park has new rules after too many close calls with wolves
Here's how to keep your food safe from wolves this summer
Passage Island Lighthouse, Isle Royale National Park

With the increasing number of wolf encounters in the area, the National Park Service at Isle Royale National Park has implemented new food storage regulations, effective immediately. These new regulations aim to keep both wildlife and visitors safe while exploring the beautiful Great Lakes of Michigan. While these regulations are mandatory, I would recommend taking a note from them, no matter what national park you're headed to next.

The Isle Royale area is well-known for its wolf population, and at the park, there have been increased interactions between wolves and humans due to improperly stored food and trash, especially in areas like Rock Harbor and the eastern campgrounds. These items include all food, trash, cooking supplies, utensils, and toiletries.

Read more