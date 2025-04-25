This is the most affordable warm-weather destination to travel to this spring

If you’re craving sunshine but not looking to splurge, you’re in luck. KAYAK’s newly released Spring Savings Report has named Mexico City the most affordable warm-weather getaway this season. With average airfare at $416, hotel rates around $211 per night, and an estimated $1,471 total for a five-day trip, it’s an unbeatable deal for spring travelers.

May is the warmest month in Mexico City, with daytime temperatures hovering around 80ºF. Spring also brings a full calendar of events, including the Corredor Cultural Roma-Condesa, a lively festival celebrating design, food, fashion, music, and architecture in two of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods. Travelers in early May can also catch local observances of Cinco de Mayo, which includes historical reenactments and festive dining experiences throughout the capital.

And of course, no trip to Mexico City is complete without visiting iconic attractions like Chapultepec Castle, Frida Kahlo’s Casa Azul, Templo Mayor, and Zócalo, one of the largest public squares in the world.

The most affordable spring warm-weather vacations

These are the most affordable spring vacation destinations, according to Kayak.