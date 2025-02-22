 Skip to main content
JetBlue will now pay you back if your trip gets rained out

Rainy street
Horacio30 / Pixabay

Nothing dampens a vacation quite like endless rain – but JetBlue Vacations is now offering travelers a safety net. The travel agency has partnered with WeatherPromise to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage that reimburses customers if their vacation is disrupted by excessive rainfall. Since rain is one of the top concerns for vacationers, the partnership aims to provide peace of mind and financial protection. 

“Travel should be exciting, not stressful, and our partnership with WeatherPromise is another way we’re making that a reality,” said Jamie Perry, President, JetBlue Travel Products in a press release. “When customers book through JetBlue Vacations, they’re choosing a travel brand they trust to support them every step of the way. We know how important vacations are, and by offering coverage against weather disruptions, we’re ensuring our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind.”

How it works

JetBlue Vacations
JetBlue Vacations

JetBlue customers who book eligible Flight + Hotel vacation packages can take advantage of this rain protection for their entire trip, including flights, hotels, car rentals, and even activities reserved through JetBlue Vacations at the time of booking.

The coverage, powered by WeatherPromise, uses historical weather data, cutting-edge technology, and real-time forecasts to define what qualifies as “excessive rain” based on the destination and trip length. If a traveler’s vacation meets the rainfall threshold, they’ll receive automatic reimbursement, no claims, no paperwork, and no hassle. Best of all, the trip still goes on, allowing customers to enjoy their getaway while knowing their investment is protected the entire time.

