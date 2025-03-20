 Skip to main content
JetBlue adds regular supply of sustainable aviation fuel at this East Coast hub

JetBlue now has a regular supply of SAF at JFK Airport

jetblue saf jfk airport a220 hops tailfin
JetBlue

JetBlue and its fuel partners are celebrating the first-ever regular supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). It’s a turning point for SAF availability in the Northeast and follows last summer’s announcement by JetBlue, where the company outlined a 12-month agreement with World Fuel Services (World Fuel), a World Kinect company (NYSE: WKC), for at least 1 million gallons of neat SAF to be procured by Valero Marketing and Supply Company (Valero), an arm of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO).

JetBlue’s corporate partners help make the SAF supply possible

JetBlue A320
JetBlue

JetBlue’s corporate business partners help cover the cost difference between traditional fuel and SAF. That support allows an additional four million gallons of neat SAF, according to the terms of the agreement. An even supply of SAF is made possible by Diamond Green Diesel LLC—a joint venture between a Valero affiliate and Darling Ingredients Inc. affiliate — who produces the fuel, which is then mixed with traditional jet fuel by Valero to make blended SAF. World Fuel delivers that through current infrastructure, and JetBlue then claims it to use at JFK Airport. Blended SAF can be used as a substitute for traditional fuel on modern aircraft and can reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%. 

Ursula Hurley, Chief Financial Officer, JetBlue, said: “JFK has been JetBlue’s home for 25 years, and our operations here should set the standard we envision for our entire network. Thank you to the many teams and partners who have helped make this possible. Incorporating SAF into our flights is an important lever in decarbonizing the aviation industry and expanding its availability to our Northeast airports is a big step.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
JetBlue upgrades summer travel with these new routes
JetBlue adds summer routes to Boston, Honduras, and more
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

For the summer of 2025, JetBlue will offer more flights to more destinations, helping passengers experience their travel dreams. The new offerings are part of the airline’s JetForward strategy, which includes bolstering its East Coast leisure network. Here’s what’s being added.
The new routes include U.S. cities and international destinations
Nova Scotia, Canada Jamie Morrison via Unsplash

The summer of 2025 offerings consist of debut flights to Nova Scotia, Canada, and San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Also on the menu are several U.S. cities. All are currently available for booking.

JetBlue receives hefty fine for delayed flights
DOT fines JetBlue $2 million for delayed flights
jetblue dot fine blueprint special livery

In an airline industry first, the Department of Transportation (DOT) fined JetBlue for canceled and delayed flights. Not long ago, the airline was placed under investigation for flights that were “chronically delayed” at least 145 times from June 2022 to November 2023. The financial penalty is in the millions and will be split among interested parties.
The fine follows repeated warnings from the DOT

During the DOT’s investigation, JetBlue ran four chronically delayed flights at least 145 times between June 2022 and November 2023. Every flight experienced delays for five months in a row, and in some cases, longer. As the DOT warned JetBlue about its chronically delayed flight between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Raleigh-Durham, N.C, the carrier kept scheduling three other chronically delayed flights, consisting of Fort Lauderdale to Orlando and JFK airport, and from Fort Lauderdale to Windsor Locks, CT.

JetBlue loyalty members can earn points by contributing to this sustainability initiative
JetBlue gives loyalty members more ways to earn tiles
jetblue saf points a320 in flight 563f6d

Through the end of 2024, JetBlue TrueBlue and Mosaic members can earn tiles for perks and status by contributing to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF is a biofuel that’s safe for use in existing aircraft and infrastructure and reduces lifecycle emissions by about 80% compared to traditional fuels. Since 2020, JetBlue has doubled SAF use year-over-year, via three producers at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Soon, the airline will bring a steady supply of SAF to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).
JetBlue loyalty members can earn these benefits

Through December 31, 2024, TrueBlue and Mosaic customers can earn 1 tile for every $100 spent toward SAF. They can also combine these contributions with other qualifying travel to reach their next tile. 

