Summer travel: Try taking AirTrain from JFK Airport to NYC

This summer, visitors to NYC have a quick, thrifty way to zip from JFK Airport to the heart of the city. Recently, Governor Kathy Hochul and The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey announced a 50% fare reduction for AirTrain, to help mitigate delays from airport construction.

By hopping on the AirTrain at a reduced price, travelers can avoid delays due to the airport’s current renovations. Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

There’s a massive renovation going on at JFK Airport — AirTrain helps you avoid the backups

JFK Airport is in the midst of a $19 billion renovation. That includes two new terminals, expansion and updating of existing terminals, unique dining and retail, New York artwork, and redesigned roadways. The project aims to transform the global hub into a world-class facility. All of that construction means clogged roads and parking — but AirTrain comes to the rescue.

Instead of visiting a car rental desk and then waiting in traffic, travelers can hop on the AirTrain and take a direct trip into the city. Through Labor Day, the typical $8.50 fare goes to $4.25, making it a cheap, convenient way to visit the Big Apple.

Governor Hochul stated, “With transformational construction underway at JFK, we’re taking steps to mitigate travel delays and affirm what’s always been true – there’s no better option than taking the train to the plane.”

She continued, “As we kick off a busy summer, we’re making it more affordable for travelers to utilize the AirTrain, offering New Yorkers and visitors from around the world the best-in-class travel experience they deserve.”

Not only does the airport face construction delays, but also record travel volume. The Port Authority and industry analysts forecast 700,000 more travelers going through JFK Airport than a year prior. This summer, taking the train just makes sense.