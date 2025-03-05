 Skip to main content
This Spanish town has just banned tourists from driving in the city center

Opt for public transportation when visiting Sóller

By
Majorca
KocBar / Pixabay

If you’re planning a trip to Majorca, don’t expect to cruise through the charming streets of Sóller in your rental car. In a move to protect its historic center and improve traffic flow, local officials have banned non-resident vehicles from driving in much of the town.

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the Sóller council has implemented new regulations restricting tourist traffic in key urban areas. Under these rules, only vehicles registered to local residents will be allowed to navigate the central streets, while visitors must either park on the outskirts or rely on public transport to explore the town.

Majorca works to combat overtourism

Majorca
fotostart / Pixabay

The decision to ban tourist vehicles in Sóller’s city center is part of a broader initiative to address overtourism and ease the strain on local infrastructure. With limited parking and increasing congestion, local authorities are working to create better alternatives for visitors while preserving the town’s charm.

To make the transition smoother, additional parking facilities are being developed outside restricted zones. Tourists are encouraged to rely on public transportation, such as the train from Palma or the historic tram linking the town center to the port. Bus services across Majorca have also been expanded, especially during peak travel seasons, to offer more convenience.

This move is part of a larger effort across the Balearic Islands to curb the negative effects of mass tourism. Majorca welcomes millions of visitors each year, sparking growing concerns over rising living costs, housing shortages, and environmental strain. Similar protests against overtourism have erupted in other Spanish destinations, including Tenerife, where locals have voiced frustration over the impact of short-term vacation rentals.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
