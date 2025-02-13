10 car rental tips every traveler needs to know: Save time, money, and stress

Table of Contents Table of Contents Top car rental tips to help you avoid hassle Car rental tips and FAQs

If you’re getting ready to rent a car or you just want to absorb some knowledge for the future, this is for you. The first time I rented a car, I was so focused on getting in the driver’s seat that I didn’t read the fine print. I ended up paying for things I didn’t need and learned the hard way how fast the costs add up. But over the years, I’ve picked up a few tricks to make the process smoother, more affordable, and less stressful.

Whether you’re renting a car for the first time or you’ve done it before, knowing these car rental tips will save you time, money, and headaches.

Recommended Videos

Top car rental tips to help you avoid hassle

1. Book early (especially during peak seasons)

Car rentals are in high demand during holidays and peak travel times. Booking your rental early not only guarantees availability but can also lock in lower prices. Don’t wait until the last minute — it could leave you with limited options or none at all.

2. Compare prices online

Don’t just settle for the first price you see. Use comparison websites like Kayak, Expedia, or AutoSlash to browse multiple rental companies at once. You might find big price differences, depending on the booking platform or special offers.

3. Understand your insurance options

Rental car companies love upselling insurance, but you might not need it. Check if your personal car insurance or credit card provides rental coverage. If they do, you can confidently decline the rental agency’s additional insurance and save money.

4. Avoid renting at airports (if possible)

Did you know that renting a car at an airport is generally about 18% more expensive? Convenience comes at a cost, which is why renting at an airport often includes extra fees. If you’re willing to take a short shuttle ride or cab into town, you can typically find much better deals at off-site rental locations.

5. Inspect the car thoroughly

This is one of the car rental tips I share with all my friends. Before you drive off, inspect the car for any damage and take photos or videos. Make sure any existing scratches or dents are noted on the rental agreement. This step can save you from being charged for pre-existing damage when you return the car.

6. Opt for a full-to-full fuel policy

When it comes to gas, Ernest from Trip Astute advises steering clear of prepaying for gas or letting the rental company refill the tank. Its refueling rates are often significantly higher than local gas prices — sometimes up to three times more! The “full-to-full” fuel policy is your best bet. With this option, you’ll pick up the car with a full tank and only need to return it full.

7. Bring your own extras

Car rental companies may charge you an extra fee per day for add-ons like GPS, child seats, or ski racks. Save money by bringing your own extras when you can — use your smartphone’s navigation app instead of paying for a built-in GPS, and pack any other necessities you might need.

8. Know your mileage limits

Some rental agreements have mileage limits, especially for more affordable deals. Be sure to check whether your rental includes unlimited miles, and then calculate your travel distance to avoid unexpected overage fees.

9. Join loyalty programs

Frequent car renters can benefit from joining loyalty programs from major rental companies like Hertz Gold Plus Rewards or Enterprise Plus. These programs often provide perks like free upgrades, faster checkouts, and discounts on future rentals.

10. Return the car on time

Late returns can lead to extra charges, often for a whole extra day. You don’t want that! Set a reminder to return the car on time, and don’t forget to factor in traffic or unexpected delays.

Car rental tips and FAQs

Do I need a credit card to rent a car?

Most rental companies prefer or require a credit card for security purposes. Some may accept debit cards, but this usually comes with additional requirements, such as proof of return travel or a credit check.

Can I rent a car if I’m under 25?

Yes, with car rental companies like Enterprise, you can rent a car even if you are under 25. However, renters under 25 usually face higher fees and stricter policies. Many rental companies charge a “young driver” surcharge for renters between 21 and 24. Some companies may also have a minimum age limit of 21.

Can I rent a car in one city and return it in another?

Yes, most car rental companies allow one-way rentals, but they usually charge an additional fee for this service. Be sure to confirm the cost before booking.

Do rental cars come with roadside assistance?

Not always. Some companies include basic roadside assistance, but others may charge extra for it. If you have a roadside assistance plan through AAA or your car insurance, check to see if it covers rentals.