Uber Shuttle launches at JFK to improve airport transportation

Following a successful debut at LaGuardia Airport, Uber Shuttle is expanding its reach to John F. Kennedy International Airport. Starting today, travelers flying in and out of JFK can now book a seat on the new 14-passenger shuttle service, offering a convenient and affordable way to get to and from the airport.

Riders can reserve up to four seats, with booking options available as early as seven days in advance or as quickly as two minutes before departure. Payments are processed directly through the Uber app, and passengers can track their shuttle in real time for added convenience. Once the shuttle arrives, travelers simply present their QR-code ticket and unique PIN to the driver before hopping aboard.

To mark the launch, Uber is offering a special promotion: one-way shuttle rides to and from JFK and LaGuardia airports are just $10 per seat through April 30. After the promotion ends, the cost for rides to JFK will increase to $25, while rides to LaGuardia will remain at $20.

Four different routes to choose from

Uber Shuttle offers a variety of convenient routes for travelers heading to or from JFK Airport, making it easier than ever to catch a ride. Starting today, four routes will be available, each offering service every 30 minutes from 5:00 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., seven days a week.

Route 1 travels between Midtown Manhattan and JFK Terminal 5, with stops at:

Port Authority Terminal (42nd St & 8th Ave)

Grand Central Terminal (Park Ave & 42nd St)

JFK Airport Terminal 5 Arrivals

Route 2 connects Midtown Manhattan to JFK Terminal 4, with stops at:

Port Authority Terminal (42nd St & 8th Ave)

Grand Central Terminal (Park Ave & 42nd St)

JFK Airport Terminal 4 Arrivals

Route 3 runs from Downtown Manhattan/Brooklyn to JFK Terminal 5, with stops at:

Chinatown (Corner of Canal St & Lafayette St)

Atlantic Terminal (Hanson Pl & Ashland Pl)

JFK Airport Terminal 5 Arrivals

Route 4 offers service between Downtown Manhattan/Brooklyn and JFK Terminal 4, with stops at: