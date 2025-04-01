 Skip to main content
Uber Shuttle launches at JFK to improve airport transportation

From now until April 30, one-way rides are only $10

Uber
Following a successful debut at LaGuardia Airport, Uber Shuttle is expanding its reach to John F. Kennedy International Airport. Starting today, travelers flying in and out of JFK can now book a seat on the new 14-passenger shuttle service, offering a convenient and affordable way to get to and from the airport.

Riders can reserve up to four seats, with booking options available as early as seven days in advance or as quickly as two minutes before departure. Payments are processed directly through the Uber app, and passengers can track their shuttle in real time for added convenience. Once the shuttle arrives, travelers simply present their QR-code ticket and unique PIN to the driver before hopping aboard.

To mark the launch, Uber is offering a special promotion: one-way shuttle rides to and from JFK and LaGuardia airports are just $10 per seat through April 30. After the promotion ends, the cost for rides to JFK will increase to $25, while rides to LaGuardia will remain at $20. 

Four different routes to choose from

Uber
Uber

Uber Shuttle offers a variety of convenient routes for travelers heading to or from JFK Airport, making it easier than ever to catch a ride. Starting today, four routes will be available, each offering service every 30 minutes from 5:00 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., seven days a week.

Route 1 travels between Midtown Manhattan and JFK Terminal 5, with stops at:

  • Port Authority Terminal (42nd St & 8th Ave)
  • Grand Central Terminal (Park Ave & 42nd St)
  • JFK Airport Terminal 5 Arrivals

Route 2 connects Midtown Manhattan to JFK Terminal 4, with stops at:

  • Port Authority Terminal (42nd St & 8th Ave)
  • Grand Central Terminal (Park Ave & 42nd St)
  • JFK Airport Terminal 4 Arrivals

Route 3 runs from Downtown Manhattan/Brooklyn to JFK Terminal 5, with stops at:

  • Chinatown (Corner of Canal St & Lafayette St)
  • Atlantic Terminal (Hanson Pl & Ashland Pl)
  • JFK Airport Terminal 5 Arrivals

Route 4 offers service between Downtown Manhattan/Brooklyn and JFK Terminal 4, with stops at:

  • Chinatown (Corner of Canal St & Lafayette St)
  • Atlantic Terminal (Hanson Pl & Ashland Pl)
  • JFK Airport Terminal 4 Arrivals

Celebrate love and craft beer with Margaritaville’s new brewery wedding package
Say 'I do' while enjoying refreshing craft beer
Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Margaritaville Island Reserve is offering craft beer lovers a unique way to say “I do” with its new Brewery Wedding Package. Part of Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ W.I.S.E. program, this experience takes place at the award-winning LandShark Brewery & Grill, an oceanfront venue with laid-back island vibes and expertly crafted brews. Couples can enjoy fresh pours and a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process, making their big day as refreshing as a cold pint.
What the package includes

Available at Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya for $2,000, this package offers a wedding like no other. Say "I do" at LandShark Brewery & Grill, with towering beer tanks as your backdrop. Guests will be greeted with freshly brewed beer to set the tone for the celebration of love.

Read more
Experience luxury train travel across England without the hefty price tag
These journeys start at just $1,495
Macs Adventure

Luxury train travel is often associated with high costs, but a new offering from Macs Adventure is making scenic rail journeys across England more accessible. The self-guided tour operator has introduced affordable rail and hike options, allowing travelers to experience the charm of England’s countryside without the hefty price tag.

Combining rail travel with scenic walking routes, the tours provide a balance of comfort and exploration. Travelers can immerse themselves in historic villages, enjoy captivating landscapes, and visit iconic landmarks – all while keeping costs in check.
Discover England: Cotswolds to the Cornwall Coast

Read more
The places that are just as gorgeous as Koh Samui without the White Lotus crowds
These destinations promise White Lotus-level luxury without the overcrowding
Thailand

Like everyone else on the planet, I’m glued to the current season of The White Lotus. And, as always, the setting is pure vacation goals. This time, it’s Koh Samui, an actual Thai paradise of turquoise waters, vast jungles, and ultra-luxurious resorts. Naturally, I found myself daydreaming about booking a trip. But, unfortunately, so is everyone else.

According to Booking.com, searches for Koh Samui have skyrocketed by 111% year over year. That means more crowds, higher prices, and the possibility that your getaway might feel more like an overbooked beach club than a secluded retreat. And here’s the kicker – what you see on TV isn’t always reality. The White Lotus crew stitched together different locations to create that dreamy hotel. As executive producer Mark Kamine told the BBC, “Some scenes in season three are shot at one hotel, and some aspects are filmed elsewhere.” Translation: Even if you snag a room at the hotel, it won’t be exactly what you saw on HBO.

Read more