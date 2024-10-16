 Skip to main content
Uber launches shuttle from LaGuardia to Midtown Manhattan for only $18

The new shuttle runs from 5 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., seven days a week.

By
Uber is making airport travel more convenient and affordable with the launch of its new Uber Shuttle service in New York City. The rideshare giant is now offering 14-passenger shuttle rides from key transit hubs in Manhattan to Laguardia Airport (LGA) for just $18 per person.

Running every 30 minutes from 5 a.m. to 10:45 p.m., seven days a week, the service provides an affordable alternative for travelers navigating to one of the busiest airports in the country. Currently, LaGuardia lacks direct subway or air train connections, making Uber’s new shuttle a potential game-changer for budget-conscious flyers looking for a stress-free airport transfer.

Uber Shuttle: the details

Uber Shuttle in NYC will operate on two routes: one making stops at Port Authority Terminal and Grand Central Terminal, and another stopping at Penn Station. Both routes will transport travelers to and from LaGuardia’s Terminals B and C, offering convenient options for those flying out of or arriving at the airport.

Passengers can reserve up to four seats on the shuttle as early as seven days before their trip. Once booked, they’ll receive a QR-code ticket and a unique PIN to present to the driver. Tickets are required for all passengers aged two and older, while one rider per guardian under the age of two may travel for free. Each traveler is allowed one piece of luggage –either a carry-on or checked bag up to 50 pounds – and one personal item that must fit on their lap or under the seat.

To enhance the experience, Uber Shuttle riders can track their shuttle’s real-time location in the app, starting 25 minutes before departure.

Although this service is debuting at LaGuardia, Uber has plans to expand it to other airports in the future.

Amanda Teague
