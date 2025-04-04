Heading to LA or San Diego for baseball season? This hotel deal is a home run

Table of Contents Table of Contents Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp Quarter

Baseball season is in full swing, and if you’re planning a trip to Los Angeles or San Diego to catch a game, there’s a hotel deal that’s sure to be a grand slam. Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown and Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp Quarter have introduced an exclusive Double Play package, designed to make game day getaways more convenient and affordable.

With Dodger Stadium and Petco Park expected to draw massive crowds this season, these hotels provide the perfect home base for fans looking to stay close to the action.

Recommended Videos

Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown

Baseball fans staying at Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown can knock their trip out of the park with the Double Play Package, which includes:

Overnight accommodations

A baseball-themed welcome amenity

Dining credit for the on-site Metropole Bar + Kitchen

Room upgrade (based on availability)

To keep the game day spirit going, Metropole Bar + Kitchen is serving up the ultimate Game Day Combo during Dodgers home games; A signature MBK burger, fries, and a beer for just $20.

Rates for the Double Play Package start at $254 per night and are available March 27 through September 28.

Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp Quarter

For Padres fans heading to San Diego, Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp Quarter offers a Double Play Package packed with perks, including:

Overnight accommodations

A Padres-themed welcome amenity

$50 one-time food & beverage credit at Borrego Rooftop Kitchen + Cocktails

Room upgrade (based on availability)

Rates start at $303 per night, and the package is available from March 27 through September 28.

Both the Los Angeles and San Diego Double Play Packages can be booked directly on each hotel’s website.