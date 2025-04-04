 Skip to main content
Heading to LA or San Diego for baseball season? This hotel deal is a home run

Enjoy baseball season in style

By
Hotel Indigo
Hotel Indigo

Baseball season is in full swing, and if you’re planning a trip to Los Angeles or San Diego to catch a game, there’s a hotel deal that’s sure to be a grand slam. Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown and Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp Quarter have introduced an exclusive Double Play package, designed to make game day getaways more convenient and affordable.

With Dodger Stadium and Petco Park expected to draw massive crowds this season, these hotels provide the perfect home base for fans looking to stay close to the action. 

Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown

Hotel Indigo
Hotel Indigo

Baseball fans staying at Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown can knock their trip out of the park with the Double Play Package, which includes:

  • Overnight accommodations
  • A baseball-themed welcome amenity
  • Dining credit for the on-site Metropole Bar + Kitchen
  • Room upgrade (based on availability)

To keep the game day spirit going, Metropole Bar + Kitchen is serving up the ultimate Game Day Combo during Dodgers home games; A signature MBK burger, fries, and a beer for just $20.

Rates for the Double Play Package start at $254 per night and are available March 27 through September 28.

Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Indigo
Hotel Indigo

For Padres fans heading to San Diego, Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp Quarter offers a Double Play Package packed with perks, including:

  • Overnight accommodations
  • A Padres-themed welcome amenity
  • $50 one-time food & beverage credit at Borrego Rooftop Kitchen + Cocktails
  • Room upgrade (based on availability)

Rates start at $303 per night, and the package is available from March 27 through September 28.

Both the Los Angeles and San Diego Double Play Packages can be booked directly on each hotel’s website.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world
Inside WDW’s Swan Reserve, a deluxe hotel for adults
Modern, upscale, and sophisticated
WDW Swan Reserve

A Disney World vacation involves lots of planning, from selecting dining reservations to deciding on a park plan for every day. But the planning for a Walt Disney World (WDW) trip begins before you even step on the property. With over 30 resorts and hotels, travelers have lots of options when selecting a hotel to stay at on the property.

As a WDW Annual Passholder, I've had the opportunity to stay at many hotels in the WDW area over the years -- both on and off Disney property. Recently, I stayed at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, the newest of the three hotels within the Swan and Dolphin Hotel collection. This Deluxe Disney World resort offers elegance that differs from many other Disney World resorts I've stayed at. Here's what makes WDW's Swan Reserve a unique Disney World resort for sophisticated travelers.
Proximity to Epcot and Hollywood Studios

Read more
Level Hotel Seattle unveils first-ever Kraken fan suite for hockey lovers
Calling all hockey fans
Level Hotels & Furnished Suites

Seattle Kraken fans, get ready for the ultimate game-day stay. Level Hotels & Furnished Suites in Seattle has introduced its first-ever Kraken-themed suite, offering an immersive experience for die-hard hockey lovers.

Available now through April 30, this exclusive suite is just a six-minute drive from Climate Pledge Arena, making it the perfect home base for fans catching a game. Perched on the 36th floor, the 1,530-square-foot three-bedroom suite boasts stunning views of Lake Union and is fully outfitted with custom Kraken décor and unique memorabilia, creating the ultimate fan atmosphere.
Inside the Kraken Fan Suite

Read more
This Latin American airline now serves San Diego
Copa Airlines adds San Diego to its network
San Diego Bay

This June, Copa Airlines will begin service to San Diego, giving the SoCal city direct access to Latin America. The Star Alliance airline will fly between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Tocumen International Airport (TCA) in Panama City, Panama. When the flights begin, Copa will be the only Latin American airline serving San Diego.
Copa Airlines connects San Diego to Costa Rica, Argentina, and more
San José, Costa Rica Eelco Böhtlingk via Unsplash

Service starts on June 25, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays aboard a Boeing 737. The new routes are the culmination of talks by airport executives and airlines at “Routes” events, where San Diego sought direct service to Latin America. Once landing at TCA, travelers can connect further to Mendoza, Argentina; Medellin, Colombia; and San Jose, Costa Rica. The PTY to SAN flight takes off at 1:16 p.m. local time and lands at 6:15 p.m. local time. The SAN to PTY trip embarks at 8:58 p.m. local time and arrives at 5:20 a.m. local time the following day. 

Read more