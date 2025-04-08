From beaches to cities: The 10 best bachelor party spots around the world

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Tulum, Mexico 2. New Orleans, Louisiana 3. Savannah, Georgia 4. San Juan, Puerto Rico 5. Scottsdale, Arizona 6. Charleston, South Carolina 7. Las Vegas, Nevada 8. Lisbon, Portugal 9. Lake Tahoe, California & Nevada 10. Budapest, Hungary

Bachelor parties have come a long way from the wild, messy nights of bad decisions and blurry memories (though, let’s be real, that can still happen). These days, bachelor parties are all about bonding with your best buddies, making memories, and celebrating the big day in a way that’s more about experience than chaos. I have seen my fair share of bachelor parties out and about, some of them in places you’d never expect.

Whether you’re after something laid-back, adventurous, or just downright epic, the right destination can set the stage for an incredible time. From the busy streets of New Orleans to the cool vibes of international gems like Lisbon, we’ve rounded up the best bachelor party destinations around the world that are guaranteed to make your last hurrah one for the books.

Recommended Videos

1. Tulum, Mexico

Tulum is hands down one of the most stunning and laid-back spots you can pick for a bachelor party. With its world-famous beaches and the chance to explore the ruins of an ancient Mayan port city, it’s got a little something for everyone. Whether you’re staying in a cozy Airbnb or a luxury resort, Tulum is a little slice of paradise.

Andrea Affinati, travel expert and founder of VoyagedMagazine.com recommends Tulum, saying, “You’ve got beach clubs, mezcal bars, and jungle parties at night, and wellness stuff during the day if someone’s trying to ‘detox.’ It’s also easy to split a really nice villa and pretend you’re in a music video for a weekend.”

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is one of the best bachelor party destinations for a mix of wild and relaxed fun. Hit up Bourbon Street for that classic bachelor party vibe, or venture outside the city for a swamp tour, golf, or even a cigar factory tour. You can also dive into some of the best food around. Be sure to try gumbo, jambalaya, and a po’ boy sandwich. Plus, the live music is unbeatable.

3. Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia comes at the recommendation of Pam Brand from Discovering Coastal Georgia. “The choices of places to stay are practically endless and the restaurants and nightlife are so plentiful that any bachelor or bachelorette group will have difficulty narrowing down how to fill their time,” she says. “The historic district of Savannah is extremely walkable making it an excellent choice for groups that will include drinking in their activities.”

Savannah is a dreamy destination all year round, but it comes alive in the spring and summer when the temperatures are warm.

4. San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan is a fantastic choice for bachelor parties, with a great mix of nightlife, relaxation, and adventure. As Affinati puts it, “A quick flight from the U.S., no passport needed, and it’s got very good energy. You’ve got clubs in Condado, laid-back beach days in Isla Verde, rum distilleries to tour, and even rainforests if someone insists on doing something active.” Whether you’re sipping rum or exploring nature, San Juan has it all.

5. Scottsdale, Arizona

“If you want something stateside that’s polished but still a good time, Scottsdale is having a moment right now,” says Affinati. “Think poolside cabanas, tequila tastings, desert hikes to clear your head, and rooftop dinners that turn into late nights. The resorts are sleek, the golf scene is legit, and it’s basically built for a bougie bachelor weekend.”

Scottsdale was recently announced as the most up-and-coming city for bachelor parties, with an 11.06% increase in interest over the past year. You and your crew can enjoy the area’s gorgeous sunsets, tee off at world-class golf courses, and end the night at one of the city’s many rooftop bars.

6. Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston is easily one of the best bachelor party destinations for those who are looking for a laid-back experience. Take a historic carriage ride through the cobblestone streets, then hit up one of the local breweries for craft beer tasting (Palmetto Brewing Company and Holy City Brewing are a few of my favorites). For a little adventure, go on a fishing trip or tour the scenic plantations. Afterward, unwind with some classic Lowcountry seafood, like shrimp and grits or fresh oysters.

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

A Las Vegas bachelor party is a classic for a reason, and it’s the ultimate destination for non-stop fun. Whether you’re hitting the iconic casinos like Caesars Palace or the Bellagio, partying at rooftop clubs, or catching a world-class show, Vegas has it all. You can even go all-out and take a spin in a luxury limo down the Strip.

8. Lisbon, Portugal

Is Europe calling your name? Head to sunny Portugal and take advantage of all the amazing things to do in Lisbon. “If the crew wants something in Europe that is more stylish than sloppy, Lisbon is ideal,” says Affinati. “It’s got great nightlife, beach day options in nearby Cascais, and no shortage of cool Airbnbs in Bairro Alto or Alfama.” Lisbon is also quite affordable, and splitting a hotel or Airbnb won’t break the bank.

9. Lake Tahoe, California & Nevada

Lake Tahoe is a year-round bachelor party paradise. In the summer, enjoy water sports like wakeboarding and paddleboarding or take a scenic hike through the beautiful mountains. When winter arrives, hit the slopes at Lake Tahoe ski resorts for skiing and snowboarding. Cabin rentals are super popular here, offering the perfect cozy spot for your crew to kick back and relax.

10. Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is one of the best bachelor party destinations for those who are looking for an affordable European getaway. “For a more budget-friendly trip, I usually suggest visiting Budapest,” says Affinati. “Ruin bars are as chaotic and fun as they sound, the spas double as pool parties (literally), and you can rent entire villas for less than you’d pay for a single hotel room in London.” Budapest is a dream in the summer, with amazing food stalls open late, plenty of gorgeous rooftop bars, and laid-back pubs for those who aren’t interested in the famous ruin bars.