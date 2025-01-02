 Skip to main content
This Arizona city is the new hotspot for bachelor parties

Scottsdale, Arizona is an up-and-coming hotspot for bachelor parties

By
Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale, Arizona Samantha Fortney via Unsplash

Bachelor parties are no longer just about hitting up bars and clubs – they’ve evolved into curated experiences in exciting destinations. While classic spots like Las Vegas still dominate, new cities are rising in popularity for pre-wedding celebrations. According to a study by GroomsDay, Scottsdale, Arizona, has emerged as the most up-and-coming city for bachelor parties, with an 11.06% increase in interest over the past year.

Scottsdale’s appeal lies in its perfect mix of relaxation and revelry. From breathtaking desert sunsets and luxury resorts to world-class golf courses and trendy rooftop bars, this Arizona city offers a unique bachelor party experience that’s hard to find anywhere else.

The most up-and-coming cities for bachelor parties

Miami
MustangJoe / Pixabay

Following Scottsdale’s rise to bachelor party fame, Miami claims the second spot with an 8.13% increase in interest. Known for its nightlife, beaches, and high-energy party scene, Miami continues to be a go-to for celebrations.

“The city’s beaches, clubs, and lively characters make it easy for bachelor parties to fill their days and nights with unexpected moments and memories that they’ll laugh about for years to come,” said Chris Bajda, wedding expert from GroomsDay.

In third place is Austin, Texas, where the city’s famous slogan, “Keep Austin Weird,” perfectly captures its quirky charm. Austin offers both laid-back vibes and energetic nightlife. Groups can enjoy live music at iconic venues, bar-hop on Sixth Street, or explore the outdoors with kayaking and paddleboarding on Lady Bird Lake.

Rounding out the list of up-and-coming bachelor party destinations are Nashville, Fort Lauderdale, and of course, the classic party haven, Las Vegas.

The top 10 most popular bachelor party cities

Skyline of Las Vegas at night
Dave Morgan / Pexels

In addition to ranking up-and-coming destinations, GroomsDay also listed the top ten most popular bachelor party cities by search volume. Here’s the full list.

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Nashville, Tennessee
  3. Austin, Texas
  4. Scottsdale, Arizona
  5. Miami, Florida
  6. Chicago, Illinois
  7. New Orleans, Louisiana
  8. San Diego, California
  9. Denver, Colorado
  10. Charleston, South Carolina

