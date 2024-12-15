9 stunning luxury hotels in Las Vegas for a VIP experience

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas 2. Wynn Las Vegas 3. Vdara Hotel & Spa 4. Fontainebleau Las Vegas 5. MGM Grand Hotel & Casino 6. NoMad Las Vegas 7. Bellagio 8. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection 9. Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

With nearly 300 hotels and resorts to choose from, finding the perfect place to stay in Las Vegas can feel like hitting the jackpot – or losing big. If you’re after glitz and glamour, though, some luxury hotels in Las Vegas stand out from the rest.

It’s no secret that Vegas is always reinventing itself. Iconic properties like The Tropicana are being demolished to make way for the next generation of jaw-dropping hotels. But don’t worry – there’s still a lineup of incredible luxury stays waiting to wow you. These spots don’t just offer a place to sleep; they deliver an experience worthy of the over-the-top reputation of The Strip.

1. Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Located in the heart of the Strip, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas (formerly the Mandarin Oriental) offers a quiet retreat amid the city’s buzz. Unlike most Vegas hotels, it’s proudly no-smoking and no-gaming, making it a perfect haven for relaxation. Guests can indulge in the 27,000-square-foot spa, relax at the eighth-floor pool, or unwind in spacious suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, soaking tubs, and stunning city or Strip views.

2. Wynn Las Vegas

Opened in 2005, Wynn Las Vegas set a new standard for luxury on the Strip by skipping flashy themes and pedestrian attractions. Instead, it hides its opulent offerings behind an artificial mountain, keeping the luxury exclusive to its guests. Inside, you’ll find award-winning restaurants, bustling nightlife options, world-class entertainment, two award-winning spas, and high-end shopping. Its sister property, Encore, joined the scene in 2008, adding even more elegance to the Wynn experience.

3. Vdara Hotel & Spa

Vdara is an all-suite gem in the heart of the Strip and is one of the best luxury hotels in Las Vegas. With personalized concierge services, poolside pampering, and delicious dining options, this hotel redefines indulgence. The penthouse suite ups the ante with private check-in at the Sky Suites Lounge and access to Shadow Creek Golf Course. But the real standout? The ARIA Spa & Salon. As the largest Forbes Five-Star Spa globally, it’s the ultimate spot to unwind with world-class treatments and styling. You can relax with a skincare or massage treatment and then pamper yourself with a pedicure or blowout.

4. Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is the newest addition to the luxury hotels in Las Vegas, standing tall as the Strip’s highest hotel at 67 stories. With 3,644 rooms boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, guests enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains or the Strip. Dining is a highlight here: savor premium domestic and Japanese wagyu at Don’s Prime, enjoy French-inspired brunch and champagne at La Fontaine, or experience an exclusive 12-seat omakase at ITO, featuring fresh fish flown in daily from Japan.

5. MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

The MGM Grand is one of the most iconic luxury hotels in Las Vegas and the largest in the U.S., with 6,852 rooms and endless experiences for every budget. From affordable rooms under $100 to ultra-luxe suites, there’s something for everyone. Entertainment is top-notch, featuring Cirque du Soleil, David Copperfield, and the Jabbawockeez. For drinks, unwind at Centrifuge, a stylish circular bar, or Whiskey Down, showcasing over 50 premium whiskies.

6. NoMad Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known for its “hotel inside of a hotel” trend, and NoMad is one of the most notable. NoMad Las Vegas is a chic European-style boutique hotel nestled within the top floors of Park MGM, blending seamlessly with its counterpart thanks to the Sydell Group’s cohesive redesign. While Park MGM boasts a fun, lively vibe, NoMad is its sophisticated, grown-up alter ego. Designed by renowned French architect Jacques Garcia, NoMad’s 293 rooms and suites exude elegance, offering custom furnishings and original artwork.

7. Bellagio

The Bellagio, inspired by Lake Como, set the gold standard for luxury hotels in Las Vegas when it opened in 1998. Its iconic fountains remain the city’s most spectacular free attraction. The resort also elevated Vegas’s retail scene, introducing high-end brands like Chanel, Gucci, Dior, and Cartier. Always evolving, the Bellagio recently invested $110 million into its Spa Tower, refreshing guest rooms and suites with modern luxury.

8. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection

If you’re looking for a luxury stay in Las Vegas, you can’t go wrong with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers some of the best rooms for entertaining on the Strip, with many featuring open-air terraces. Recently, the hotel has catered more to high-end guests, with luxurious spaces like the Chelsea Penthouses, which start at 2,400 square feet. During the holidays, the Boulevard Pool transforms into a winter wonderland, complete with an ice rink and s’mores by the fire. Known for attracting a younger, affluent crowd, it’s also home to top-notch restaurants and the lively Marquee Nightclub.

9. Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Another hotel inside of a hotel, The Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, offers a peaceful retreat, occupying floors 35 to 39 of Mandalay Bay. With its own lobby, restaurants, and serene atmosphere, it feels worlds apart from the casino below. This gaming-free hotel is the perfect escape, featuring a private pool reserved exclusively for Four Seasons guests. Guests also enjoy access to the Mandalay Bay Pools complex, complete with a sand beach, lazy river, villas for rent, and a massive wave pool.