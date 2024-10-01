The implosion will take place on October 9 at 2:30 a.m. PT

The historic Tropicana Las Vegas is set to come down in a dramatic implosion scheduled for 2:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, October 9. The iconic casino-hotel, which has graced the strip for over six decades, will be demolished to make room for a cutting-edge ballpark for the Oakland A’s and a new luxury entertainment resort in partnership with Bally’s Corporation.

GGG Demolition in coordination with Controlled Demolition, Inc. (CDI), will take down the structure, with a total of 917,400 square feet being demolished. The implosion, which will clear the site for the new project, is expected to be quite the show. A synchronized display of 555 drones and fireworks, orchestrated by renowned pyrotechnics company Fireworks by Grucci, will add to the spectacle. Due to safety concerns, public access to the site will be restricted, but the event will be broadcast live through the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s social media platforms, Bally Live at ballylive.com, the Bally Live app, and major local TV networks.

The end of an era

The Tropicana Las Vegas, affectionately known as “The Trop,” has been a staple of the Las Vegas Strip since 1957. As the largest casino in Vegas at the time, it’s attracted high-rollers, celebrities, and visitors from around the world for over 60 years, symbolizing the glamor and evolution of Las Vegas and playing a key role in the city’s entertainment and gaming history.

“The Tropicana Las Vegas was one of the original pioneers of the Strip, setting the stage for the vibrant, larger-than-life entertainment destination we know and love today,” said Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s Corporation. “It’s fitting that this iconic site now represents the future of Las Vegas as we look forward to welcoming Major League Baseball, the Athletics, and an exciting new entertainment complex. This moment in Las Vegas history represents more than just the next chapter – it’s the evolution of the Strip, where legend meets innovation to create something truly unforgettable.”