A second Las Vegas Airport takes a major step toward construction

For more than 25 years, a second Las Vegas airport has been in the works, and it just took a major step toward construction. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced on May 19 their notice of intent to draw up an environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport (SNSA).

Formulating an EIS is the initial step in the federal process for approving a new commercial airport. Local officials welcomed the news, as Harry Reid International Airport will reach its full capacity of 63 to 65 million travelers by 2030.

SNSA will help meet growing travel demand

Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis stated: Today’s announcement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issuing the Notice of Intent to prepare the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport (SNSA) marks a major milestone in our region’s aviation future.”

“This important step brings us closer to addressing the increasing demand for air travel in one of the nation’s fastest growing regions. As a second commercial airport, SNSA will add much-needed capacity, improve service reliability, and ensure Southern Nevada continues to thrive as a global destination for business and tourism. We know the crucial role we play in the region, and SNSA represents the future of economic vitality for all the communities we service.”

The land for the airport has already been marked off, and is located in the Ivanpah Valley, about 30 miles south of Harry Reid International Airport. Three public meetings will be hosted by the FAA and BLM, giving the public the opportunity to speak with agency representatives. Two meetings will be in person, while another will be virtual. The meetings will occur on July 29, 30, and 31.