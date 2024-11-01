 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These airports experience the largest increase in holiday traffic

This study shows which airports experience the most holiday traffic

By
Miami International Airport
Miami International Airport Daniel L via Unsplash

The holidays are a popular time to visit friends and family or take a vacation, increasing airport traffic. With air travel continuing to break records—like June 28, when the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 3 million people—it’s helpful to know the most crowded airports before planning a trip. 

Luxury Link analyzed data from the TSA to determine which airports experience the most considerable increase in holiday travel. Here are the results.

Recommended Videos

What the Luxury Link study says

Luxury Link study results
Luxury Link analysis of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data Luxury Link

Luxury Link analyzed data from the TSA’s FOIA Electronic Reading Room, and compared the change in airports’ holiday traffic compared to the rest of the year. The holiday season comprised Thanksgiving — the Friday before through the Monday after — and the winter holiday period — the Friday before Christmas week through January 2nd. The final results were based on 2022 and 2023 data to avoid confusion with pandemic downturns. 

Related

The study found larger airports experience the most significant increase during the holidays, with a 7.2% boost. Medium hubs followed, rising 6.2%, with small hubs increasing 4.5%. Non-hub primary airports grew by 1.5%, while non-hub, non-primary airports decreased by 6.8%.

Additionally, holiday airport traffic varied by state, with some increasing significantly and others experiencing downturns. Balmy destinations like Florida and Arizona led the way at +12.7% and +10.9%. On the other hand, cold-weather states Maine and Alaska trended lower at -26.0% and -17.0%. 

So, which airports experience the most substantial increase in holiday traffic? The table below shows the data for large hubs. For the full results, simply visit the Luxury Link website.

Rank Airport Location Increase in holiday traffic
1 Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Fort Lauderdale, FL +16.3%
2 Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) Honolulu, HI +12.7%
3 Tampa International Airport (TPA) Tampa, FL +12.2%
4 San Francisco International Airport (SFO) San Francisco, CA +11.9%
5 Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando, FL +11.4%
6 John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) New York, NY +10.8%
7 Miami International Airport (MIA) Miami, FL +10.7%
8 Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) Newark, NJ +10.7%
9 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) Dulles, VA +9.2%
10 Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Los Angeles, CA +9.0%

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta introduces retro in-flight video game, with the chance to win a $400 gift card
Delta Sky Hopper game

Delta Air Lines just added retro fun to the skies with its Sky Hopper video game. Available to SkyMiles members using Delta Sync Wi-Fi on their mobile devices, the game has a classic 8-bit appearance, hearkening back to early consoles and arcades. Passengers can test their gaming skills and also enter to win a $400 gift card from now through April 24, 2025.
Sky Hopper complements Delta’s industry-leading Wi-Fi

Sky Hopper follows Delta’s rollout of Delta Sync Wi-Fi, which now provides a streaming-quality connection on over 700 aircraft. Not only that, but more than 90% of passengers have free access. The service is a catalyst for SkyMiles memberships, with over 3 million new members since the launch of free Wi-Fi.

Read more
British Airways suspends flights between JFK and Gatwick airports
British Airways will suspend JFK to Gatwick flights from December to March
British Airways 787-10 aircraft

British Airways has canceled flights between New York’s JFK Airport and London’s Gatwick Airport between December 2024 and March 2025. The schedule change results from delays in delivery of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines for Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. 103 flights will be canceled.
Additional details of the JFK-Gatwick cancellations
Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine Wikimedia Commons

Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered 787s are 20% more efficient than prior 767s, resulting in big fuel savings and fewer emissions. However, delivery delays have forced British Airways to suspend flights between JFK and Gatwick from December 12, 2024, to March 25, 2025.

Read more
Delta adds long-haul flight to Brazil
Delta adds long-haul route to Brazil
São Paulo, Brazil

Delta Air Lines will continue its global expansion, adding a long-haul flight from Boston, Massachusetts, to São Paulo, Brazil. The route will fly between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Sao Paulo/Guarulhos–Governor André Franco Montoro International Airport (GRU). The new flight follows Delta’s announcement of additional transatlantic routes for summer 2025 and more non-stop routes from Austin, Texas. 
Delta’s BOS to GRU route starts in January 2025
Boston Logan International Airport Delta Air Lines

The flight takes off on January 6, 2025, and continues through March 27, 2025. It will occur three times per week and cover 4,790 miles aboard an Airbus A330-300. The trip from Boston to Brazil takes about 9 hrs 45 min, and embarks on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The return journey takes around 9 hrs 55 min, and occurs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Read more