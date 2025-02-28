Frontier adds multiple destinations from this Southeast hub

Frontier Airlines is expanding its offerings, adding nine destinations from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). The new routes include Caribbean getaways, along with notable U.S. cities. Here’s what to know.

Flights to Honduras, Palm Beach, and more

The new routes begin in late May and early June, taking travelers to Honduras and Aruba, where turquoise waters and pristine beaches await. In the continental U.S., Frontier will begin flying from ATL to Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Palm Beach, Ft. Myers, St. Louis, Jacksonville, and Columbus, Ohio. Also, to mark the occasion, the airline will offer $29 introductory fares to San Pedro Sula (SAP) in Honduras for only $29.

James Dempsey, President of Frontier Airlines, shared in a statement to Travel + Leisure: “We are thrilled to partner with the leadership at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to significantly grow our operations and bring more low-cost flight options to Atlanta consumers. Not only are we committed to making flying affordable, but we are on a mission to deliver a better flight experience with many new enhancements coming in the next year, including a first-class seat option.”

San Pedro Sula is the main travel hub for the Honduras, with access to Tela’s beaches on the Caribbean coast, The Museum of Anthropology and History of San Pedro Sula, Cusoco National Park, and more.

Aruba offers more coastal experiences, like thriving groups of flamingos, sailing, scuba diving, and horseback tours. There are also many all-inclusive resorts, like Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort, Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa, and Hotel Riu Palace Aruba.