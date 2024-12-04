 Skip to main content
Frontier Airlines will add this upscale amenity to drive revenue

Frontier Airlines announces new amenities in 2025

Frontier Airlines aircraft
Frontier Airlines

Low-cost fare leader Frontier Airlines will introduce first-class seating and more to meet customer requests and increase revenue. This is all part of the carrier’s transformation, called The New Frontier. Starting in 2025, the upgrades include first-class seating, free seat upgrades, unlimited free companion travel, and the ability to redeem miles for bundles.

The New Frontier is a customer-focused strategy

Frontier Airlines first class seats
Rendering, Frontier Airlines First Class seats Frontier Airlines

Barry Biffle, CEO, Frontier Airlines, said: “Travelers should expect more from their airline and, in 2025, Frontier will deliver as we continue our transformation into the most rewarding airline in the sky. We’ve listened to customers, and they want more – more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare. These changes represent an exciting new chapter in our transformation into The New Frontier.”

Speaking to CNBC, Biffle added: “While we have the lowest costs in the industry, we don’t have the best revenue model.” The new offerings are designed to change that. 

Here’s what’s included:

  • First Class Seating: Starting in late 2025, the first two rows will contain luxurious, roomy seats while offering affordable pricing. Elite Gold members and above can book complimentary upgrades, putting First Class within reach of more passengers.
  •  Free Seat Upgrades: At the start of 2025, Elite loyalty members get free upgrades on every flight, depending on availability and status level. Benefits include UpFront Plus seating with a guaranteed empty middle seat and premium First Class seating. Those holding Gold Status and above now get more value for their membership.
  • Free Unlimited Companion Travel: In mid-2025, Platinum and Diamond Elite members can enjoy free, unlimited companion travel. A friend or family member flies for free, providing members with fantastic value.
  • User Frontier Miles to purchase bags and seats bundles: As of mid-2025, members can use Frontier Miles for bundled options like seats, baggage, and additional add-ons. Straightforward pricing includes four curated bundles: Basic, Economy, Premium, and Business. 

