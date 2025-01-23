JetBlue launches new premium travel experience

JetBlue’s premium travel experience, EvenMore, is now available for booking on jetblue.com and its mobile app. January 28 will bring additional perks to EvenMore members, like a new premium snack, free alcoholic beverages, and dedicated overhead bin space. The launch is part of the airline’s JetForward strategy, which offers benefits and products tailored to customers.

EvenMore delivers a premium experience at 35,000 feet

Marty St. George, president, JetBlue, said: “It’s no secret that customers increasingly value unique experiences, so we’re bringing together great service and affordable fares into a competitive, elevated travel option. Building on the success of Even More Space, the new EvenMore offers new amenities that our customers will love, in addition to the extra legroom they enjoy today.”

EvenMore seating will be located toward the front of the aircraft and, when applicable, directly behind Mint seats. Passengers get the following perks:

Extra legroom

Complimentary alcoholic beverages

Complimentary headphones upon request

Premium snack option: Tiny Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Priority security access at select airports

Early boarding

Dedicated overhead bin space

Even More Space seats currently located overwing, mid-aircraft, or in exit rows will switch to “extra legroom seats”. They’ll be available for selection during the booking process on the seat selection page, similar to the way core preferred seats are sold.

At the moment, passengers who book on jetblue.com can add EvenMore to their flight and are guaranteed the lowest fare available. They’ll also have access to promotions and fare sales, all fare options, participation in Points Pooling, earning 2X TrueBlue points, easy seat selection, and more.