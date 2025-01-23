 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

JetBlue launches new premium travel experience

JetBlue introduces EvenMore premium experience

By

JetBlue’s premium travel experience, EvenMore, is now available for booking on jetblue.com and its mobile app. January 28 will bring additional perks to EvenMore members, like a new premium snack, free alcoholic beverages, and dedicated overhead bin space. The launch is part of the airline’s JetForward strategy, which offers benefits and products tailored to customers.

EvenMore delivers a premium experience at 35,000 feet

JetBlue EvenMore carry on bag
JetBlue

Marty St. George, president, JetBlue, said: “It’s no secret that customers increasingly value unique experiences, so we’re bringing together great service and affordable fares into a competitive, elevated travel option. Building on the success of Even More Space, the new EvenMore offers new amenities that our customers will love, in addition to the extra legroom they enjoy today.”

Recommended Videos

EvenMore seating will be located toward the front of the aircraft and, when applicable, directly behind Mint seats. Passengers get the following perks:

  • Extra legroom
  • Complimentary alcoholic beverages 
  • Complimentary headphones upon request
  • Premium snack option: Tiny Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Priority security access at select airports
  • Early boarding
  • Dedicated overhead bin space

Even More Space seats currently located overwing, mid-aircraft, or in exit rows will switch to “extra legroom seats”. They’ll be available for selection during the booking process on the seat selection page, similar to the way core preferred seats are sold.

Related

At the moment, passengers who book on jetblue.com can add EvenMore to their flight and are guaranteed the lowest fare available. They’ll also have access to promotions and fare sales, all fare options, participation in Points Pooling, earning 2X TrueBlue points, easy seat selection, and more. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
How the California wildfires are affecting air travel
How the Palisades Fire is affecting airlines
Palisades fire

This week, California wildfires have devastated the surroundings, with five separate conflagrations burning through Los Angeles. Consisting of the Palisades fire, Eaton fire, Hurst fire, Lidia fire, and Sunset fire, the blazes destroyed homes as strong winds fanned the flames. 

With the ensuing chaos, air travel’s been affected, with nearby Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) seeing delays and cancellations to varying degrees. Here’s what to know if you have plans to visit Southern California.
Cancellations and delays at BUR and LAX
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Wikimedia Commons

Read more
Experience Denali like never before with exclusive fly-in wilderness travel
Personalized trips from AdventureSmith Explorations start at $6,765 per person.
courtesy of AdventureSmith Explorations

Every year, only 10% of travelers hoping to experience the vast expanse of Denali National Park make it beyond the park’s entrance. With the indefinite closure of the road due to the Pretty Rocks Landslide, access to the park’s deeper reaches has become even more limited. But for those seeking a unique adventure, AdventureSmith Explorations offers exclusive fly-in wilderness travel options that take you straight into the heart of Denali, far beyond the crowded entrances and into the untouched wilds of Alaska’s iconic landscape.
An experience unlike anything else

For an unforgettable adventure, the 8-9 day Denali Backcountry Explorer tour offers a truly unique way to explore Alaska’s wilderness. Upon arrival, you’ll access your remote backcountry lodge via helicopter or fixed-wing airplane, taking in aerial views that may include a fly-by of Denali and the stunning Alaska Range. You can choose between two incredible lodging options: the Denali Backcountry Lodge, a cozy riverside retreat with cedar cabins, or the historic Kantishna Roadhouse, whose charming cabins date back to the early 1900s.

Read more
Delta and Airbus to collaborate on the future of air travel
Delta and Airbus work together on the future of air travel
delta airbus future air travel ces2025 hero

During the recent CES 2025 technology conference, Delta and Airbus announced a partnership to shape the future of air travel. The leading aircraft company and its largest operator will join forces to introduce next-gen aviation technologies, and advance flight further into the 21st century.
Delta and Airbus UpNext: Mapping out air travel’s future
Delta fello'fly technique Delta Air Lines

Onstage at the Las Vegas Sphere, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: “It’s estimated that 80 percent or more of the world’s population has never experienced air travel. That’s why, as we continue to expand as an international airline, increasing the world’s access to travel isn’t just an opportunity – it's our responsibility. We live in a divided world, which is why what we do at Delta is so important. Our job isn’t to transport people. It’s to bring them together.”  

Read more