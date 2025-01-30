 Skip to main content
JetBlue and Barclays partner for credit card with these travel benefits

Yesterday, JetBlue debuted its JetBlue Premier World Elite Mastercard, providing big value to frequent flyers and regular customers. Barclays US Consumer Bank issued the card, which offers elite benefits like complimentary lounge access. Customers can apply now and there’s a limited-time promotion for those who do.

JetBlue’s new card offers premium travel benefits

Chris Buckner, JetBlue’s Vice President of Loyalty and Partnerships, said: “Adding products and perks our customers want is a key part of our JetForward plan, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce the JetBlue Premier Card. As our first-ever premium credit card, designed with input from our customers and most loyal Mosaic members, it builds on the perks of our TrueBlue and Mosaic programs to deliver more benefits both on the ground and in the air. With features crafted to compete with other top-tier travel cards, the Premier Card gives JetBlue fans more reasons to love our award-winning experience, while earning extra points and enjoying exclusive benefits before takeoff.”

There’s a $499 annual fee for the JetBlue Premier Mastercard (and $150 for every authorized user). It provides a range of benefits that make every flight a premium experience.

Perks include (from JetBlue):

  • JetBlue Lounge Access:Premier Cardmembers and one guest will enjoy complimentary access to JetBlue’s recently announced lounges arriving at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Terminal 5 in late 2025 and Boston Logan International Airport’s (BOS) Terminal C soon after.
  • Priority Pass™ Lounge Access: Access more than 1,500 lounges, Minute Suites, Be Relax Spas and more in over 600 airports in more than 145 countries for the Cardmember and one guest.
  • Paisly® Statement Credits : Earn up to $300 in annual statement credits for Paisly travel purchases, with a $50 credit for each qualifying transaction of $250 or more (up to six transactions per calendar year).
  • Global Entry & TSA PreCheck®: Receive a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee statement credit up to $120 every four years.
  • Group A Boarding: Enjoy priority boarding on JetBlue-operated flights for all cardmembers and up to four eligible travel companions.
  • First Checked Bag Free: Premier Cardmembers and up to three companions on the same reservation will receive one free checked bag when JetBlue-operated flights are purchased with the JetBlue Premier Card.
  • Anniversary Bonus: Receive 5,000 bonus points each year after your account anniversary and payment of the annual fee.
  • Points Redemption Bonus: Get 10% of redeemed points back after traveling on a JetBlue-operated Award Flight.
  • Points Payback: Redeem points for a statement credit on purchases of $25 or more.
  • In-Flight Discounts: Save 50% on eligible food and drink purchases aboard JetBlue-operated flights.
  • No Foreign Transaction Fees

Beyond that, cardmembers can also rack up TrueBlue points and tiles in the following ways (from JetBlue):

  • 6x points per $1 spent on eligible JetBlue and Paisly purchases including JetBlue Vacations®
  • 2x points per $1 spent at restaurants and eligible grocery stores
  • 1x points per $1 spent on all other purchases

