United and Chase introduce these new benefits for MileagePlus cardmembers

Chase and United Airlines have announced the brand-new United Family of Cards from Chase, offering enhanced benefits to make flying the airline even better. While United Cards have always offered MileagePlus members opportunities to redeem miles and earn on travel, they now provide tailored benefits for different travel lifestyles. That’s the result of feedback from customers of all types, and the new cards are tailored to upgrade the travel experience.

The new benefits for MileagePlus Cardmembers

Starting today, new benefits take effect for new and current United MileagePlus Cardmembers. That includes more than $800 for Explorer and $2,000 for United Club Cards in total annual value. Cardmembers can also rack up Premier qualifying points (PQPs) while using the cards, which may lead to quicker loyalty status. To mark the occasion, the United Family of Cards is offering new Cardmembers welcome bonuses of 80,000 to 125,000 miles now through May 7, 2025 (depending on the fee-based card).

The cards consist of The United Explorer Card ($150 annual fee, $800 in total value), The United Quest Card ($350 annual fee, over $1,000 in total value), The United Club Card ($695 annual fee, over $2,000 in total value), The United Business Card ($150 annual fee, over $800 in total value), The United Gateway Card ($0 annual fee). Benefits can be viewed here.

To share the new benefits, an advertising campaign will feature Emmy award-winning actor Ty Burrell.

Richard Nunn, CEO, MileagePlus, said: “Having one of our cards means you’ll have an enhanced travel experience when you fly United. We designed these cards to meet a variety of needs and travel styles – and as a result, the suite of benefits the cards offer for United customers is simply unparalleled. The easiest way to experience the best of what MileagePlus has to offer is by having a United Card.”

Chris Cracchiolo, President of Co-Brand Credit Cards at Chase, said: “Our newly enhanced card portfolio is designed to deliver unmatched value and support United fliers at every step of their travel journey. By adding perks like thoughtful travel credits, a faster pathway to Premier status, and exclusive partner offers, we’re rewarding Cardmembers before, during, and after their trip.”