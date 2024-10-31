United updates requirements for MileagePlus Premier status

Uniteded Airlines’ MileagePlus program lets passengers earn miles and use them toward flights, accommodations, rental cars, and more. Obtaining Premier status takes that even further, with free checked bags, access to Economy Plus, moving ahead in the boarding queue, and other upgrades. However, for 2025, United makes it harder to obtain Premier status, with recently announced changes to the program. Here’s what to know.

The changes to United’s MileagePlus Premier program

United offers four tiers to its elite MileagePlus Premier program: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Platinum 1K. In 2025, the qualification process is similar, with customers needing a combination of Premier Qualifying Points (PQPs) and Premier Qualifying Flights (PQFs) or reaching an elevated PQP amount, including purchases from United or its partners. But this week, the airline announced higher thresholds for each tier.

Premier status PQP and PQF PQP only Premier Silver 5,000 PQP + 15 PQF 6,000 PQP Premier Gold 10,000 PQP + 30 PQF 12,000 PQP Premier Platinum 15,000 PQP + 45 PQF 18,000 PQP Premier Platinum 1K 22,000 PQP + 60 PQF 28,000 PQP

Like the previous Premier status requirements, passengers must fly at least four segments aboard United or United Express. As a bonus to 2025 Premier members, United will award PQP points on February 1, 2025, with 300 for Silver, 600 for Gold, 900 for Platinum, and 1,400 for Premier 1K.

United Chase cardmembers can accumulate PQPs via eligible purchases. Members can earn one PQP for every $20 spent on all eligible cards. Those with the United Club Infinite Card and United Club Business Card earn one PQP for every $15 spent.

United is also increasing the maximum PQPs earned per card, with the United Club Infinite Card going from 10,000 to 15,000, the United Club Business Card from 1,000 to 15,000, and the United Club Quest Card from 6,000 to 9,000.

Though Premier status gets a little harder to obtain, United made some worthwhile upgrades to its PlusPoints program, available to Premier Platinum and Premier Platinum 1K members. In mid-2025, members can use PlusPoints for new perks, including PQPs and PQFs, bonus miles, TravelBank cash, and gifting Premier status to other MileagePlus members.