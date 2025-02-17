 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Maker’s Mark premieres ‘Perfectly Unreasonable’ advertising campaign

Maker's Mark is launching a new global advertising campaign

By
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark

Few names are more well-known in the bourbon world than Maker’s Mark. Founded in 1953, the brand is well-known for using red winter wheat as its secondary grain instead of rye or barley. The result is a soft, sippable, highly memorable whiskey. While simply crafting award-winning bourbons seems like enough, the brand recently announced it was launching a new advertising campaign called “Perfectly Unreasonable.”

Perfectly Unreasonable

Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark

Maker’s Mark’s new global brand campaign, Perfectly Unreasonable, is a cinematic campaign designed to show the “unreasonable lengths” the brand goes to craft award-winning whiskey.

Recommended Videos

Perfectly Unreasonable was filmed by well-known Swedish film director Marcus Söderlund and was made with global creative agency Carmichael Lynch. It’s all about highlighting Maker’s Mark’s strengths, innovations, and accomplishments.

Related

They’re rolling out the national, integrated campaign in key markets throughout 2025. It will consist of 30-second, 15-second, and six-second television, streaming, digital, and social media advertisements. The campaign will also be found on the brand’s website and supported by the ambassador program during Maker’s Mark distillery experiences.

“Perfectly Unreasonable is more than a campaign, it has been our ethos since my grandparents broke with tradition to reimagine what bourbon could be,” Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and managing director at Maker’s Mark said in a press release.

“Maker’s Mark continues to be driven by the pursuit of better bourbon and a better world, with our founders’ vision as our north star.”

Where can I see the campaign?

Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark

Maker’s Mark Perfectly Unreasonable premiered during NBC Primetime this weekend and will be seen on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers,” and “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers’ Podcasts.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Create the perfect winter cocktail using these bartender-approved ingredients
A top bartender on winter cocktails
Mulled wine or christmas sangria with aromatic spices, apple, cherry and citrus fruits. Traditional Christmas festive warming spiced drink with orange, berry, cinnamon, cardamom and anise.

Winter is a surprisingly good time for cocktails, and not just because of the many gatherings we have this time of year. Yes, there's an abundance of citrus, but there are other ingredients too that can properly winterize your favorite cocktail recipes.

While we love a great hot cocktail, there are other ways to melt the snow with a soothing beverage.

Read more
Buffalo Trace’s new Experimental Collection spirit is perfect for hop heads
Buffalo Trace is combining the world's of spirits and beer with its new spirit
Buffalo Trace

Beer and spirits fans will be excited to learn about the newest addition to Buffalo Trace’s Experimental Collection. This is because the 26th release from this series combines the world of hops and the world of spirits into one memorable, sippable package.
Buffalo Trace Experimental Series: Spirits Distilled from Grain and Hops

This unique, hoppy spirit is as creative as it seems. Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley infused a raw distillate with Czech-grown Saaz hops and American-grown Zythos hops for thirty minutes. After distillation, this spirit matured in white oak barrels for eleven years and seven months.

Read more
Michter’s releases Bomberger’s PFG: Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Michter's is relaunching a popylar historic whiskey
Michter's

Whiskey fans know Michter's because of its popular expressions, including the highly sought-after Michter's 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Now, the iconic brand is releasing one of its more unique, historic limited-release expressions.
Bomberger's PFG (Precision Fine Grain) Kentucky Straight Bourbon

This innovative whiskey begins as a Kentucky Straight Bourbon matured in a new, toasted, charred American oak barrel. After the initial maturation, the whiskey is placed in a new, custom-toasted, and charred French grain oak barrel to finish. These barrels come from the Tronçais, Allier, Nevers, and Vosges forests.

Read more