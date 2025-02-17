Maker’s Mark premieres ‘Perfectly Unreasonable’ advertising campaign

Table of Contents Table of Contents Perfectly Unreasonable Where can I see the campaign?

Few names are more well-known in the bourbon world than Maker’s Mark. Founded in 1953, the brand is well-known for using red winter wheat as its secondary grain instead of rye or barley. The result is a soft, sippable, highly memorable whiskey. While simply crafting award-winning bourbons seems like enough, the brand recently announced it was launching a new advertising campaign called “Perfectly Unreasonable.”

Perfectly Unreasonable

Maker’s Mark’s new global brand campaign, Perfectly Unreasonable, is a cinematic campaign designed to show the “unreasonable lengths” the brand goes to craft award-winning whiskey.

Recommended Videos

Perfectly Unreasonable was filmed by well-known Swedish film director Marcus Söderlund and was made with global creative agency Carmichael Lynch. It’s all about highlighting Maker’s Mark’s strengths, innovations, and accomplishments.

They’re rolling out the national, integrated campaign in key markets throughout 2025. It will consist of 30-second, 15-second, and six-second television, streaming, digital, and social media advertisements. The campaign will also be found on the brand’s website and supported by the ambassador program during Maker’s Mark distillery experiences.

“Perfectly Unreasonable is more than a campaign, it has been our ethos since my grandparents broke with tradition to reimagine what bourbon could be,” Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and managing director at Maker’s Mark said in a press release.

“Maker’s Mark continues to be driven by the pursuit of better bourbon and a better world, with our founders’ vision as our north star.”

Where can I see the campaign?

Maker’s Mark Perfectly Unreasonable premiered during NBC Primetime this weekend and will be seen on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers,” and “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers’ Podcasts.”