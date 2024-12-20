 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Log Still Distillery and The Archdiocese of Louisville collaborated on a bourbon

This collaboration between Log Still and the Archdiocese of Louisville is one of the more unique partnerships

By
Log Still Distillery
Log Still Distillery

We’ve seen unique collaborations between spirits and non-spirits brands over the years. We’ve seen the likes of Cirque du Soleil, F1 Racing, and even the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team. But we’ve never seen a collaboration quite as interesting as the recent partnership between Log Still Distillery and the Archdiocese of Louisville (yes, you read that right).

Faithfully Crafted: The Trinity Blend Bourbon

Log Still Distillery
Log Still Distillery

It’s called Faithfully Crafted: The Trinity Blend Bourbon and it was crafted to highlight the faith and community prevalent in the Kentucky bourbon world. The Trinity Blend is named not only as a reference to the Archdiocese of Louisville but also because it’s made up of three distinct barrel mash bills.

Recommended Videos

According to the distillery, this results in a complex, memorable multi-layered whiskey loaded with flavors like warming butterscotch, cinnamon candy, clove, and a lingering finish of smoky spiced oak.

Related

“This partnership is a celebration of Kentucky’s rich bourbon history, blending the time-honored traditions of distilling with the values of faith, family, and connection,” Wally Dant, Founder and President of Log Still Distillery, said in a press release. “We are honored to work alongside the Archdiocese of Louisville to create something truly special.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass on a table
Timothy James / Unsplash

If this unique bourbon whiskey sounds like something you’d like to have on your holiday table to share with friends and family, you better live within driving distance of Louisville, Kentucky. This is because this limited-edition whiskey isn’t available at your local liquor store. The Trinity Blend Bourbon is only available for purchase for $55 for a 750ml bottle at Log Still Distillery and Monks Road Boiler Room (a well-known restaurant on Whiskey Row owned by Log Still). A portion of the proceeds of every bottle go to support community initiatives for the Archdiocese of Louisville. For more information about Log Still Distillery, visit www.logstilldistillery.com.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Oakley Spirits is releasing a limited edition 20 year-old bourbon
Oakley Spirits first release is a 20-year-old bourbon
Oakley Spirits

While many brands start slow with a non-aged-statement whiskey or a 10-year-old expression, Oakley Spirits is starting off with a bang. That's because this brand, named for the legendary sharpshooter and western hero Annie Oakley, is launching Rare Collector's Edition 20-Year Aged Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon as its inaugural expression.
Oakley Rare Collector's Edition 20-Year Aged Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Each bottle of this limited-edition expression featured a hand-numbered label. Sourced from "of Kentucky's oldest and most legendary distilleries,"  it was matured for two decades in charred American oak barrels.

Read more
The 2024 Van Winkle whiskey collection has been released
Highly coveted Van Winkle Whiskeys are back
Van Winkle Collection

In the hierarchy of American whiskey, there’s no pinnacle higher than Van Winkle. These highly coveted expressions are so highly regarded and released in such limited quantities that they end up being sold for ridiculous prices on the secondary market.

Recently, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery and Buffalo Trace announced the return of the eagerly awaited Van Winkle Whiskey Collection. Known for its soft, wheated mash bill, the Van Winkle Collection consists of six highly collectible whiskeys.
The 2024 Van Winkle Whiskey Collection

Read more
American single malt whiskey is finally a recognized category
American single malt whiskey is finally getting its due
Single malt whisky

Single malt Scotch whisky has a long and storied history. It’s been crafted in Scotland for centuries and is beloved on the world stage. American single malt whiskey doesn’t have as long of a history, but it’s finally getting its due. That’s because the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has ratified a ruling to officially create a recognized category for the purely American take on the classic whiskey style.

There has been much lobbying for this to be finalized in the last decade. This includes a partnership between the American Single Malt Single Malt Whiskey Category (ASMWC) and the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS). In the last year, the two groups sent over 1,000 letters to TTB Administrator Mary Ryan in an effort to finally get the recognition and official status the spirit deserves.
American single malt whiskey rules

Read more