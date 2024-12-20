Log Still Distillery and The Archdiocese of Louisville collaborated on a bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Faithfully Crafted: The Trinity Blend Bourbon Where can I buy it?

We’ve seen unique collaborations between spirits and non-spirits brands over the years. We’ve seen the likes of Cirque du Soleil, F1 Racing, and even the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team. But we’ve never seen a collaboration quite as interesting as the recent partnership between Log Still Distillery and the Archdiocese of Louisville (yes, you read that right).

Faithfully Crafted: The Trinity Blend Bourbon

It’s called Faithfully Crafted: The Trinity Blend Bourbon and it was crafted to highlight the faith and community prevalent in the Kentucky bourbon world. The Trinity Blend is named not only as a reference to the Archdiocese of Louisville but also because it’s made up of three distinct barrel mash bills.

According to the distillery, this results in a complex, memorable multi-layered whiskey loaded with flavors like warming butterscotch, cinnamon candy, clove, and a lingering finish of smoky spiced oak.

“This partnership is a celebration of Kentucky’s rich bourbon history, blending the time-honored traditions of distilling with the values of faith, family, and connection,” Wally Dant, Founder and President of Log Still Distillery, said in a press release. “We are honored to work alongside the Archdiocese of Louisville to create something truly special.”

Where can I buy it?

If this unique bourbon whiskey sounds like something you’d like to have on your holiday table to share with friends and family, you better live within driving distance of Louisville, Kentucky. This is because this limited-edition whiskey isn’t available at your local liquor store. The Trinity Blend Bourbon is only available for purchase for $55 for a 750ml bottle at Log Still Distillery and Monks Road Boiler Room (a well-known restaurant on Whiskey Row owned by Log Still). A portion of the proceeds of every bottle go to support community initiatives for the Archdiocese of Louisville. For more information about Log Still Distillery, visit www.logstilldistillery.com.