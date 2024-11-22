 Skip to main content
The Macallan is releasing two whiskies in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil

To celebrate its 200th birthday, The Macallan is releasing two new whiskies

The Macallan
The Macallan

The Macallan is just as well-known for its flagship expressions as it is for its limited releases. Recently, it announced the most recent additions to its Harmony Collection. These two new single malt whisky releases were made in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil (yes, you read that right).

The Macallan
The Macallan

As part of The Macallan’s 200th anniversary, the iconic distillery is releasing Harmony Vibrant Oak and Harmony Guardian Oak. Harmony Vibrant Oak was matured in a combination of first-fill American oak and second-fill sherry-seasoned casks. Harmony Guardian Oak was matured in a mix of first-fill European oak and second-fill sherry-seasoned casks.

Harmony Vibrant Oak is a 44.4% ABV sipping whisky known for its nose of vanilla beans, citrus peels, and orchard fruits. The palate is a mix of vanilla panna cotta, shortbread, toasted coconut, almond brittle, apple, and oak.

Harmony Guardian Oak is a 44.2%, memorable whisky with a nose of dates, figs, raisins, orange peel, dark chocolate, and wintry spices. The palate is centered on ginger syrup, orange peels, dates, cherries, sultanas, oak, and spices.

“Oak plays such an important role in the color and flavor of The Macallan and bringing it to life through our packaging is incredibly inspirational,” Diane Stuart, Whisky Maker at The Macallan said in a press release. “ Vibrant Oak and Guardian Oak, provided an opportunity to select the casks that deliver the classic.

Scotch drams
Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

The Harmony Collection Vibrant Oak and Guardian Oak will be available at The Macallan online store and select retailers for the suggested retail price of $199.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
