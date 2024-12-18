Kōloa Rum launches The Raiders 65th Anniversary Spiced Rum

Table of Contents Table of Contents Raiders 65th Anniversary Spiced Rum Where can I buy it?

The Kōloa Rum Company is an award-winning spirits brand located in Hawaii. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most iconic American sports franchises of all time. The pair are continuing their partnership with the team that began in 2021 by collaborating on a spiced rum to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the NFL franchise.

Raiders 65th Anniversary Spiced Rum

This is the second Raiders release of the year with the first being the Rum Rusher Hawaiian Rum Cocktail in May. The Raiders 65th Anniversary Spiced Rum is a limited-edition 88-proof spirit made with pure cane sugar and rainwater from Mount Waiʻaleʻale.

Recommended Videos

According to The Kōloa Rum Company it begins with a nose of light cola, cinnamon candy, cacao, baked baklava, honey, and chopped walnuts. Sipping it reveals a dry crisp palate and hints of caramelized sugar, sarsaparilla, and gentle island spices.

“This spice rum is a true celebration of the Raiders’ legacy and our shared commitment to excellence,” Bob Gunter, President & CEO of Kōloa Rum Company, said in a press release. “Our artisanal rum is crafted for moments like this, and we’re honoring the passion of Raiders fans and bringing the essence of Hawaii’s warmth and culture to every bottle. We’re thrilled to continue supporting the team’s success this season and beyond.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition rum was made specifically for the Nevada market. It’s available at select retailers in that state and online at https://koloarum.com/buy-koloa-rum-online/ for the suggested retail price of $34.99. It’s the perfect gift for the Las Vegas Raiders fan in your life or anyone who enjoys spiced rum.