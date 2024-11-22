This deal runs from November 22 to December 3.

If a Costa Rica getaway is on your wishlist, now is the time to book. Casa Chameleon, known for its exclusive boutique hotels along the Pacific Coast, is offering an incredible Cyber Monday deal: 50% off stays of three nights or more.

The collection includes four properties: Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas (a Relais & Châteaux destination), Casa Chameleon at Mal Pais, Hacienda Barrigona by Casa Chameleon, and OCiO Luxury Villas by Casa Chameleon.

This limited-time offer is available for booking online from Friday, November 22, through Tuesday, December 3, 2024, and applies to stays between December 1, 2024, and December 20, 2025.

Reservations are non-refundable and full payment is required at the time of booking.

More about Casa Chameleon’s properties

Casa Chameleon’s collection of boutique hotels showcases the diversity and beauty of Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, and each property brings something different to the table.