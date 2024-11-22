This deal runs from November 22 to December 3.

If a Costa Rica getaway is on your wishlist, now is the time to book. Casa Chameleon, known for its exclusive boutique hotels along the Pacific Coast, is offering an incredible Cyber Monday deal: 50% off stays of three nights or more.
The collection includes four properties: Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas (a Relais & Châteaux destination), Casa Chameleon at Mal Pais, Hacienda Barrigona by Casa Chameleon, and OCiO Luxury Villas by Casa Chameleon.
This limited-time offer is available for booking online from Friday, November 22, through Tuesday, December 3, 2024, and applies to stays between December 1, 2024, and December 20, 2025.
Reservations are non-refundable and full payment is required at the time of booking.
More about Casa Chameleon’s properties
Casa Chameleon’s collection of boutique hotels showcases the diversity and beauty of Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, and each property brings something different to the table.
- Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas: A contemporary retreat with 21 villas, each featuring a saltwater plunge pool and ocean views. Rates start at $845 per night.
- Casa Chameleon at Mal Pais: Tucked deep in the jungle of the Nicoya Peninsula, this adults-only hideaway is perfect for travelers seeking seclusion. Accessible only by a 4×4 road, the property features ten private pool villas. Rates start at $395 per night.
- Hacienda Barrigona: Located in the Nicoya Peninsula, this estate features three villas with options for individual or whole-property bookings. Rates start at $570 per night.
- OCiO Luxury Villas: Nestled in the lush jungles of Santa Teresa, OCiO Luxury Villas offers two exclusive retreats, Villa Nimbu and Villa Numu. These secluded escapes offer private chefs, personalized adventures, and restorative treatments. Rates start at $1,950 per night for Villa Nimbu and $1,250 per night for Villa Numu.