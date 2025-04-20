 Skip to main content
Looking for an affordable beach vacation? Check out this Caribbean destination

Santo Domingo offers a mix of serenity and affordability

By
Santo Domingo
Linodic / Pixabay

Do you want to explore white sand beaches and crystal-clear water without the hefty price tag? It may be time to set your sights on the Caribbean. According to Dollar Flight Club’s Summer 2025 Travel Report, Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic is officially the most affordable beach vacation destination this year. While iconic spots like Honolulu and the Maldives continue to command premium prices, a growing number of savvy travelers are shifting their attention to vibrant Latin American and Caribbean destinations that offer more bang for their buck.

Santo Domingo stands out for its cultural offerings and access to stunning beaches. As one of the oldest cities in the Caribbean, it boasts centuries-old architecture, a bustling culinary scene, and easy access to incredible coastal escapes. Boca Chica Beach, just a short drive from the city, is lined with palm trees and offers beach bars and restaurants as well as a lively nightlife scene. For those seeking more active adventures, Playa de Güibia provides great waves for surfers. 

Top 5 affordable beach destinations

Dominican Republic
Pixabay

These are the top 5 most affordable beach destinations as well as their average round-trip fare.

  1. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ): $548
  2. Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR): $614
  3. Cartagena, Colombia (CTG): $621
  4. Belize City, Belize (BZE): $629
  5. Nassau, Bahamas (NAS): $636

Saving money on your beach vacation

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Jenny Wu / Unsplash

Want to stretch your travel dollars even further? Dollar Flight Club offers a few smart strategies to help you save big on your next beach escape.

First, timing is everything. Book domestic flights two to three months in advance, and international flights four to six months ahead. Early planning can slash prices by up to 30%, especially on long-haul routes to Europe or the Caribbean.

Next, opt to fly mid-week. Tuesdays and Wednesdays tend to offer the lowest fares, as they fall outside of peak travel days. Not only can you avoid the crowds, but you’ll also avoid the premium pricing that comes with weekend departures.

Finally, don’t just settle for the first fare you see. Use comparison tools like Skyscanner, Momondo, and Google Flights to scope out multiple airlines and booking platforms. In some cases, booking two separate one-way tickets, possibly even with different carriers, can be cheaper than a round-trip ticket.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
