Want to live at sea? These ships are getting a $120 million makeover to become floating condos

You can secure your spot on the ship starting at $650,000

By
Bespoke Luxury Marketing, Crescent Seas
Bespoke Luxury Marketing, Crescent Seas

If you’ve ever stepped aboard a cruise ship and thought, “I could live here,” that dream is about to become reality. Crescent Seas is diving into the residential cruise business with an ambitious $120 million plan to transform luxury ships into full-time floating homes.

The company’s first project, Navigator, will debut in 2026 as a 210-cabin residential ship. Currently sailing as Regent Seven Seas’ Seven Seas Navigator, the vessel is set to undergo a dramatic $70 million transformation designed to support long-term living at sea.

But Navigator is just the beginning. Crescent Seas has laid out a five-year, five-vessel launch strategy to bring more floating condos to life. The second ship, Insignia, currently operated by Oceania Cruises, will join the lineup one year after Navigator’s launch. It too will undergo a significant refit, this time to the tune of more than $50 million, to prepare it for life as a permanent residence on the water.

How much will a cabin cost?

Bespoke Luxury Marketing, Crescent Seas
Bespoke Luxury Marketing, Crescent Seas

Living at sea doesn’t come cheap. A spot aboard Navigator will set you back anywhere from $750,000 to $8 million per cabin, depending on size and location. And that’s just the purchase price. Residents will also be responsible for an annual maintenance fee of $220,000, which covers services, amenities, and upkeep for full-time life aboard.

Prices for Insignia, the second ship in Crescent Seas’ fleet, are similarly steep. Cabins are currently listed between $650,000 and $10 million, reflecting its larger size and upgraded layouts.

What’s included onboard?

Bespoke Luxury Marketing, Crescent Seas
Bespoke Luxury Marketing, Crescent Seas

Life at sea with Crescent Seas comes with plenty of perks. Residents can expect butler service, high-speed Starlink WiFi, and access to a pickleball court. Navigator will get a full interior refresh, including updated bathrooms, a revamped pool deck, spa, and restaurants, plus all-new furniture and decor.

New features will include a sports simulator, an indoor hydroponic spice garden, and even storage for your wine collection from travels around the world.

Bringing gear? There will be special storage for electric bikes, scuba equipment, and more. Don’t have your own? No problem. Scuba gear, zodiacs, and sea-doos will be available onboard.

