 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Traveling on these days can help you score more affordable Thanksgiving and Christmas flights

Flying on the actual holiday can save you up to $200 per ticket.

By
A man and woman inside of an airport stand in front of a christmas tree
Darcy Lawrey / Pexels

Planning to travel for the holidays? Hopper has released its 2024 Holiday Travel Hacks, and flexibility with your travel dates could save you up to $200 per ticket.

For Thanksgiving, the most affordable option is to depart on Thanksgiving Day itself or the day before and return the following Tuesday, December 3. Travelers leaving on the busiest day – Wednesday, November 27 – and returning on Sunday, December 1, will pay 34% more than those who wait until midweek to come back. By shifting your return to Monday or Tuesday, you can save an average of $168.

Recommended Videos

Christmas travelers will find the lowest fares if they depart on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, with ticket prices dropping by up to 34%. To save even more, plan your return for New Year’s Eve. If you prefer to leave earlier, flying out on Monday, December 23, and returning on New Year’s Eve is your next best bet.

Related

Other holiday flight tips

plane ticket
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

Hopper also emphasizes that timing your booking is crucial to securing the best deal. For Thanksgiving, the lowest prices are available through the first two weeks of October. After that, expect fares to spike by 5% to 10% each day, adding as much as $30 per ticket daily in the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. 

For Christmas, the sweet spot for booking is between mid-October and early November, with prices set to soar more than 32% in the last three to four weeks before the holiday.

To avoid costly travel disruptions, Hopper suggests choosing direct flights to minimize the risk of missed connections and aiming for early morning departures. Flights leaving after 9 a.m. are, on average, twice as likely to be delayed compared to those departing between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Editors’ Recommendations

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
New study reveals the most stressful airports for holiday travel
Airports in the Northeast are undoubtedly the most stressful.
Airport terminal during sunrise

A recent study, Miss Tourist has identified the most stressful U.S. airports for holiday travelers, based on Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) data from 2019 to 2023. The analysis examined flight cancellations, delays, and passenger volumes at the top 50 U.S. airports during the holiday season, from November to January.

Topping the list is Newark Liberty International Airport, which earned a stress score of 91.89 out of 100. Newark has consistently ranked as one of the most stressful airports during the holiday period, coming in first place in both 2019 and 2021. Over the last five years, it also recorded the highest delay rate per 100 flights in three of those years.

Read more
The top destinations for 2025 travel, according to American Express
The list includes a combination of serene retreats and fun advenutres.
Brisbane

On Thursday, American Express Travel unveiled its highly anticipated list of Trending Destinations for 2025, spotlighting ten must-visit locations that cater to the preferences of Millennial and Gen Z travelers. From busy urban centers to peaceful retreats, the list reflects the evolving taste of younger generations when it comes to travel.

“We want our Card Members to experience all that travel has to offer,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “Through our global travel expertise, guides like our annual Trending Destinations list, and our lodging programs like The Hotel Collection, we help our Card Members plan all types of trips and inspire them to explore new places.”
2025’s trending travel destinations

Read more
What is skiplagging? The travel hack airlines hate (and might penalize you for)
What is skiplagging? The travel hack airlines hate
A close-up of a man's hand holding a boarding pass and a carry-on bag

If you think longer flights are always the most expensive route to take when flying, think again. Years ago, budget travelers discovered that some trips are cheaper with a well-known but controversial travel hack called skiplagging. Also called hidden city ticketing, the travel tip can come in handy when flights to your intended destination are sold out. However, airlines are fed up with travelers who take advantage of this tactic and are taking action in the form of fines, cancellations, and even lifetime bans.

Keep reading to find the answer to the question: What is skiplagging? Also, find out why following travel tips that advise you to do this is probably not a good idea.
What is skiplagging?

Read more