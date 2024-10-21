 Skip to main content
Cathay Pacific debuts Aria Suite, enhancing the in-flight experience

Cathay Pacific introduces new Business class suite

Cathay Pacific Aria Suite
Cathay Pacific Aria Suite Cathay Pacific

Last week, Cathay Pacific introduced the Aria Suite, a Business class upgrade that elevates the in-flight experience. That's in addition to the airline's new Premium Economy and Economy offerings on its renovated Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The upgraded plane embarked on September 18, flying from Hong Kong to Beijing, and was then gradually added to regional and long-haul routes.

The Aria Suite creates a private, comfortable space

Cathay Pacific Aria Suite
Cathay Pacific Aria Suite Cathay Pacific

When designing the Aria Suite, Cathay Pacific concentrated on the customer experience. Instead of being stacked side by side with little privacy, passengers get their own personal area where comfort and quiet prevail. It's all part of the airline's revamped Business class for a calm and easy flight.

Cathay Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said:  "At Cathay, we believe in moving people forward in life. This purpose goes beyond simply flying customers to their destinations; we are deeply woven into Hong Kong's identity as a global aviation hub. To solidify our role in both the industry and the community, we've committed a significant investment of over HK$100 billion over the next seven years into our fleet, cabin products, lounges, and digital and sustainability leadership, reflecting our confidence in Hong Kong's long-term growth and its position as a key player in global aviation."

"As part of this evolution, we are excited to introduce new seat products over the next three years, each designed to elevate the inflight experience for our customers. First, we are launching our all-new Business and Premium Economy cabins, and a refreshed Economy cabin on our retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER. These will be followed by a new world-leading First class experience onboard our 777-9s, and a brand-new flat-bed Business class product on our Airbus A330s. Through our investments in cutting-edge aircraft, innovative technology and groundbreaking facilities, we are dedicated to moving beyond expectations – in the air, on the ground and in every experience we create."

