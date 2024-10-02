 Skip to main content
Qantas begins Airbus A380 flights to Africa

Qantas adds A380 route from Australia to Africa

On Sept. 30, Qantas began flying the Airbus A380 superjumbo between Sydney, Australia and Johannesburg, South Africa. Moving forward, the flight will occur up to six times per week, and almost doubles capacity, with an additional 130,000 seats annually between Australia and Africa. 

The Qantas Airbus A380 provides a conduit between Australia and Africa

The journey from Sydney, Australia to Johannesburg, South Africa is around 6,000 nautical miles. That’s a long stretch of ocean and a significant time aboard. However, by using the Airbus A380, Qantas makes the most of each trip, with a capacity of 485 passengers across four cabins. 

Additionally, the airline introduces a First Class option on the route for the first time since 2018. That includes 14 individual suites set in a 1-1-1 configuration. Beyond that, the giant aircraft features an upper deck lounge for First and Business class passengers, including a self-serve bar, optional signature drinks and snacks, and booth seating for 10.

The nonstop flight takes 14 hours and 40 minutes from Australia to Africa; the return route is a little quicker at 11 hours and 55 minutes. With the increased capacity offered by the A380, Qantas will offer more than 280,000 seats annually between the two countries.

Qantas also entered into a codeshare agreement with Johannesburg-based airline Airlink. This will allow travelers to explore more African destinations once they arrive in the country. In addition, Qantas Frequent Flyers can earn Qantas Points and Status Credits and book flights using Points Plus Pay.

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said: “We are seeing strong demand for our Johannesburg services, and by upgrading to the Superjumbo, we will nearly double capacity during peak periods, adding over 130,000 seats per year between the continents. Qantas has a rich history of flying to South Africa over the past 72 years, having operated Constellations and Super Constellations, Electras, 707s, 747s, Dreamliners and now the A380. The A380 is a favorite among our frequent flyers and it will be great to see the Flying Kangaroo in the land of the springbok.”

