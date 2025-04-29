Etihad debuts luxurious suites on this aircraft

Etihad is launching service aboard its single-aisle Airbus A321LR jets, which offer widebody amenities on short and medium-haul routes. Part of that is the aircraft’s new First Suite, which offers an enclosed space with a lie-flat bed, a sliding door, bespoke design elements, and superb dining. In addition, the aircraft offers an elevated experience across all cabins, along with the latest generation of streaming Wi-Fi.

Etihad’s A321LR improves the experience for all passengers

Besides the First Suite, the A321LR’s cabins improve the trip for everyone, with the Business and Economy cabins also seeing improvements. In the Business cabin, passengers can enjoy widebody-style seats, which all face forward and have direct aisle access, and are arranged in a herringbone pattern, with 14 lie-flat beds that are 78 inches long. Each seat has 17.3” 4K screen, wireless charging, Bluetooth headphone pairing, and plenty of personal storage.

Recommended Videos

In the Economy cabin, 144 seats provide up to 5” of incline, plenty of room, and tailored ergonomics. Their 18.4” width is among the widest in the industry, and are complemented by a 13.3” 4K touchscreen, Etihad’s next-gen entertainment system, and USB charging.

A Viasat advanced, orbit-ready system provides Wi-Fi speeds up to 1 Gbps, with availability from gate-to-gate where permitted. All guests have access to the system.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “The A321LR is an amazing aircraft which proves our commitment to luxury, customer experience, and connectivity. “With our new First Suites, 14 lie-flat Business seats with direct-aisle access, and upgraded Economy, we’ve taken the luxury experience which we are famed for on our widebody fleet and adapted it to offer guests the same experience in a single-aisle aircraft – all while keeping them seamlessly connected with superfast, streaming Wi-Fi throughout the journey.”

“More broadly, the A321LR marks a transformational moment for Etihad as we accelerate toward our Journey 2030 vision: doubling our fleet size, tripling our passenger numbers, and opening 16 new destinations in 2025 alone.”