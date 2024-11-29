Etihad Airways unveils 10 routes to these destinations

This week, Etihad Airways — the national airline of the United Arab Emirates — unveiled 10 new routes to destinations around the globe, set to embark in 2025. The flights include a broad selection of places that mix excitement and heritage, from the U.S. to Thailand. The expansion also promises a significant increase in visitors to Abu Dhabi, cementing its reputation as a world-class business and travel hub.

Where do Etihad’s new routes go?

Etihad’s latest route additions feature a mix of culture and geography and invite travelers to experience Abu Dhabi. The airline considered guest feedback in adding the routes, which complement previously added 2025 flights to Al Alamein, Prague, and Warsaw. Additionally, passengers can participate in Etihad’s free stopover offer and enjoy a free hotel stay for one or two nights in an upscale Abu Dhabi hotel.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This expansion reflects our commitment to listening to our valued guests. We’ve carefully chosen cities that embody the experiences, adventures, and opportunities that matter to them. Whether seeking inspiring landscapes, vibrant cultural experiences, reuniting with family and friends, pursuing business growth, or educational journeys, our new routes will help make their travel dreams a reality.”

“This moment is not just about expanding our network; it’s about sharing Abu Dhabi with the world. With its endless sunshine, diverse cuisine, rich culture, exhilarating family theme parks, and safe, beautiful beaches, Abu Dhabi offers something for everyone. Our expanded network will make it easier than ever for guests to experience everything our home city has to offer.”

Etihad’s 10 new routes include: