 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These are the world’s most affordable countries to travel to in 2025, according to a new study

Laos comes in first place at only $22 per day

By
Laos
anniiikaa / Pixabay

For travelers seeking an affordable getaway in 2025, HelloSafe has unveiled a new study ranking the world’s most budget-friendly travel destinations. The research analyzed 131 countries, factoring in the average daily cost of accommodations, food, and local transportation. The study highlights Asia and Africa as prime regions for low-cost travel, offering wonderful experiences without a hefty price tag.

Topping the list is Laos, where travelers can explore stunning mountains, waterfalls, and temples for just $22 per day. Kazakhstan follows at $27 per day, while Rwanda takes third place at $29.60 per day. 

Recommended Videos

The most affordable countries to travel around the world: The full list

Kazakhstan
Konevi / Pixabay

Here’s the full list of the world’s most affordable countries to travel to in 2025.

  1. Laos: $22.00 per day
  2. Kazakhstan: $27.00 per day
  3. Rwanda: $29.60 per day
  4. Ghana: $31.40 per day
  5. Mongolia: $33.90 per day
  6. Armenia: $36.60 per day
  7. Burkina Faso: $37.70 per day
  8. Georgia: $39.50 per day
  9. Mali: $40.80 per day
  10. Burma: $49.00 per day
  11. Cuba: $50.30 per day
  12. Moldova: $50.60 per day
  13. India: $50.80 per day
  14. Malawi: $51.20 per day
  15. Nepal: $51.40 per day

The most expensive countries to travel to

Barbados
digitalskennedy / Pixabay

HelloSafe also listed the most expensive countries to travel to this year.

  1. Barbados: $471 per day
  2. Antigua and Barbuda: $443 per day
  3. Saint Kitts and Nevis: $387 per day
  4. Maldives: $382 per day
  5. Grenada: $369 per day
  6. Switzerland: $357 per day
  7. United States: $354 per day
  8. Micronesia: $354 per day
  9. Greenland: $315 per day
  10. United Arab Emirates: $314 per day
  11. Bahamas: $310 per day
  12. Oman: $305 per day
  13. Sao Tome and Principe: $302 per day
  14. Puerto Rico: $271 per day
  15. Qatar: $269 per day 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
What is mystery travel? The exciting trend of secret getaways
A thrilling way to explore the unknown
Passport and plane ticket

What is mystery travel? Mystery travel is a fairly new concept on my radar, but I’ve noticed its growing popularity over the past few years. More and more travelers are embracing the thrill of the unknown, letting someone else plan their trips while they sit back and enjoy the surprise. Airlines like SAS have even jumped on board with programs like Destination Unknown, where an entire aircraft filled with frequent flyer members embarks on a long flight to a surprise location – last year’s destination was Athens.

Curious to learn more about the rise of mystery travel and why people are drawn to these spontaneous adventures, I spoke with Lillian Rafson, Founder and CEO of Pack Up + Go, a travel agency specializing in surprise vacations. From hidden destinations to curated itineraries, mystery travel is quickly becoming a favorite way to explore the world without the stress of planning. Let’s dive into what mystery travel is and why it might be the most exciting way to book your next trip.
What is mystery travel?

Read more
This Asian country was just named the Destination of the Year for Adventure Tourism
Armenia is quickly becoming a hotspot for adventure tourism
Armenia

Armenia has just earned the title of Destination of the Year for Adventure Tourism at the PATWA International Travel Awards 2025, held at the prestigious ITB Berlin on March 5, 2025. This honor highlights the country’s growing reputation as a top spot for thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts. From towering mountains and scenic hiking trails to rock climbing and paragliding, Armenia offers an array of adrenaline-pumping activities for anyone looking to explore beyond the ordinary. 

"This recognition is a testament to Armenia’s natural beauty, diverse adventure tourism offerings, and the dedication of our tourism sector,” said Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Armenia in a statement. “We invite travelers from around the world to explore Armenia’s stunning landscapes and experience the thrill of adventure in a land rich with history and hospitality."
Adventure tourism in Armenia

Read more
Ikon Pass 2025/26 offers new ski perks, mountains, and discounts — what to know
If you choose to ski with the Ikon Pass this 2025/26 season, here's what to expect.
Ski lift

The Ikon Pass is a multi-resort ski and snowboard season pass from the Alterra Mountain Company, and on Thursday, March 13, they will be offering the lowest prices of the year with some great perks. This pass gives you access to some of the best ski mountains, namely a network of 61 mountain destinations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and even Japan. If you choose to ski with the Ikon Pass this 2025/26 season, here's what you can expect.

First, there are the two new mountains, which are stunning. Ischgl, Austria, is Europe's seventh Ikon Pass destination, with 1,273 acres of deep powder, big mountain lines, modern lifts, and even a long ski season (November to May). Second is Arapahoe Basin in Colorado, which has 1,428 acres of groomed runs, steep chutes, and backcountry-style terrain, with a season that typically runs from November to June. At this location, you will have unlimited access with no blackouts on the Ikon Pass. With these new additions, the Windham Mountain Club will no longer be available on the Ikon Pass for this ski season.

Read more