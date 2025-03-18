These are the world’s most affordable countries to travel to in 2025, according to a new study

Table of Contents Table of Contents The most affordable countries to travel around the world: The full list The most expensive countries to travel to

For travelers seeking an affordable getaway in 2025, HelloSafe has unveiled a new study ranking the world’s most budget-friendly travel destinations. The research analyzed 131 countries, factoring in the average daily cost of accommodations, food, and local transportation. The study highlights Asia and Africa as prime regions for low-cost travel, offering wonderful experiences without a hefty price tag.

Topping the list is Laos, where travelers can explore stunning mountains, waterfalls, and temples for just $22 per day. Kazakhstan follows at $27 per day, while Rwanda takes third place at $29.60 per day.

The most affordable countries to travel around the world: The full list

Here’s the full list of the world’s most affordable countries to travel to in 2025.

Laos: $22.00 per day Kazakhstan: $27.00 per day Rwanda: $29.60 per day Ghana: $31.40 per day Mongolia: $33.90 per day Armenia: $36.60 per day Burkina Faso: $37.70 per day Georgia: $39.50 per day Mali: $40.80 per day Burma: $49.00 per day Cuba: $50.30 per day Moldova: $50.60 per day India: $50.80 per day Malawi: $51.20 per day Nepal: $51.40 per day

The most expensive countries to travel to

HelloSafe also listed the most expensive countries to travel to this year.