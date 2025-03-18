These are the world’s most affordable countries to travel to in 2025, according to a new study

For travelers seeking an affordable getaway in 2025, HelloSafe has unveiled a new study ranking the world’s most budget-friendly travel destinations. The research analyzed 131 countries, factoring in the average daily cost of accommodations, food, and local transportation. The study highlights Asia and Africa as prime regions for low-cost travel, offering wonderful experiences without a hefty price tag.
Topping the list is Laos, where travelers can explore stunning mountains, waterfalls, and temples for just $22 per day. Kazakhstan follows at $27 per day, while Rwanda takes third place at $29.60 per day.
The most affordable countries to travel around the world: The full list
Here’s the full list of the world’s most affordable countries to travel to in 2025.
- Laos: $22.00 per day
- Kazakhstan: $27.00 per day
- Rwanda: $29.60 per day
- Ghana: $31.40 per day
- Mongolia: $33.90 per day
- Armenia: $36.60 per day
- Burkina Faso: $37.70 per day
- Georgia: $39.50 per day
- Mali: $40.80 per day
- Burma: $49.00 per day
- Cuba: $50.30 per day
- Moldova: $50.60 per day
- India: $50.80 per day
- Malawi: $51.20 per day
- Nepal: $51.40 per day
The most expensive countries to travel to
HelloSafe also listed the most expensive countries to travel to this year.
- Barbados: $471 per day
- Antigua and Barbuda: $443 per day
- Saint Kitts and Nevis: $387 per day
- Maldives: $382 per day
- Grenada: $369 per day
- Switzerland: $357 per day
- United States: $354 per day
- Micronesia: $354 per day
- Greenland: $315 per day
- United Arab Emirates: $314 per day
- Bahamas: $310 per day
- Oman: $305 per day
- Sao Tome and Principe: $302 per day
- Puerto Rico: $271 per day
- Qatar: $269 per day