A new destination for BBQ lovers: Museum of BBQ opens April 12

An inside look at Kansas City's newest attraction

By
The Museum of BBQ, the world’s first museum dedicated to barbecue, is set to open its doors on Saturday, April 12 at the Shops at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Recently named one of Time Out’s best new attractions globally, the museum offers an immersive experience that dives deep into the elements of barbecue and its regional variations across America.

Visitors enter the museum through an oversized door designed to resemble a Southern Pride smoker, immediately stepping into the world of ‘cue. The first five installations, Meat, Rub, Wood & Fire, Smoke, and Sauce, take guests through the essential steps of barbecue preparation with interactive exhibits. Whether assembling a pig puzzle to learn about butcher cuts or playing a spice guessing game in the Rub room, guests will gain hands-on insights into what makes barbecue so special.

The museum also offers a journey through America’s barbecue regions, featuring installations dedicated to the Carolinas, Memphis, Texas, and Kansas City. Each room highlights the unique history, culture, and flavors of its respective region.

At the end of the experience, guests can visit the museum’s retail store, which features a curated selection of sauces, rubs, and BBQ tools from across the country, plus craft snacks and BBQ-themed merchandise. 

Practical information

The Museum of BBQ is located on the second floor of Crown Center at 2450 Grand Boulevard, Suite 231, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108.

Tickets are priced at $10 plus taxes and fees and are available for purchase now at museumofbbq.co. Entry is available every 30 minutes.

The museum will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

