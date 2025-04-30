These are most searched for global summer destinations, according to Delta

As travelers make plans for summer 2025, Delta Air Lines has released its list of the most-searched international destinations. The airline used data obtained from the Fly Delta App and Delta.com. European cities topped the list, with a Japanese city showing increased popularity since last year.

Delta’s most-searched for international summer destinations

Leading the pack were London, Paris, and Rome, with searches for Paris increasing by 16% compared to the previous year. There was increased interest in Tokyo, Japan, with a 54% increase in searches, moving the city from #7 to #6 in the rankings. Lisbon, Portugal, debuted on the list, due to a 6.5% increase in searches, replacing Vancouver.

Recommended Videos

Delta’s Top 10 searched for international summer destinations:

London, England Paris, France Rome, Italy Cancun, Mexico Athens, Greece Tokyo, Japan Amsterdam, Netherlands Dublin, Ireland Barcelona, Spain Lisbon, Portugal

Delta also measured search results for domestic destinations, with the East Coast leading the way.

Delta’s Top 10 searched for international summer destinations:

New York City Atlanta Orlando Las Vegas Seattle Los Angeles Boston Minneapolis Detroit Honolulu

Delta has been on a roll this year, announcing major plans at CES 2025, which include innovations like an AI-powered “Delta Concierge” that provides personal, contextualized insights and experiences, helping customers optimize their travel journeys. The airline is also partnering with Uber, letting SkyMiles members and Uber customers link their accounts and earn miles.

Delta is also launching a new onboard experience, with a cloud-based inflight entertainment system. The platform is inspired by the Delta Sync experience, which debuted in 2023 for SkyMiles members, providing access to customer-favorite brands and content, like YouTube.