American Express will open a new airport lounge in Salt Lake City

American Express to open Centurion Lounge at Salt Lake City International Airport

By
Salt Lake City Skyline
Salt Lake City, Utah Anh Phan via Unsplash

American Express just announced the 2025 opening of its Centurion Lounge at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). The 16,000 square-foot space is part of Phase 4 of The New SLC Airport Redevelopment program and will reside in Concourse B. Inspired by the mountain surroundings, and offering an array of amenities, the lounge promises travelers a place to unwind and recharge before (or after) their flight.

The American Express Centurion Lounge at SLC: Inspired by Utah’s surroundings

AMEX Centurion Lounge in SLC
Rendering of the American Express Centurion Lounge, Salt Lake City, Utah American Express

American Express is the first credit card company to open a bespoke lounge at SLC. Eligible card members can relax, eat, or work in a space inspired by Utah’s picturesque landscapes and be ready for their next connection. Among other signature Centurion Lounge amenities, guests can enjoy an outdoor terrace with views of the Wasatch Mountains, a coffee bar with locally sourced beans, delicious food, a wellness room, comfortable seating, and a full bar.

Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel, commented: “American Express has strong roots in the Salt Lake City community. It’s home to many of our colleagues and Card Members and a popular vacation destination for US and global Card Members. The new Centurion Lounge will give eligible Card Members a taste of what this beautiful destination has to offer and feature premium amenities for all types of travelers.”

Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City International Airport, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Centurion Lounge to The New SLC International Airport. Guests will enjoy what promises to be an inviting atmosphere to relax and refresh during their journey. We’re excited to work with American Express to bring this never before seen offering at SLC to life.”

