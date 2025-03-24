 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

American Airlines caters to golfers with these routes

American Airlines is ready for golf season

By
Golf course and mountains
American Airlines

As spring sets in, golfers dust off their clubs and prepare for long days on the links. Though local courses offer a chance to improve one’s game, travel takes that further, with world-class links and stunning vistas. There are also historic tournaments, like the Masters, where the world’s best compete for the green jacket. American Airlines is ready for the season ahead with golf itineraries to Georgia, Scotland, and more.

Attend the Masters or tour Scotland, Japan, or Australia

Founders Circle, Augusta National
Founders Circle, Augusta National Your Golf Travel

This year’s Masters Tournament runs from April 10-13 in Augusta, Georgia. Known as one of golf’s most historic competitions, it draws the sport’s best players, along with fans from around the world. From April 6 to 14, American will offer more flights and seats to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) than any airline. That includes up to 22 round-trip flights per day and over 3,800 premium cabin seats. 

Recommended Videos

For the golfer looking to explore the globe, American Airlines offers trips to Scotland, Ireland, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Starting May 23, American begins seasonal flights to Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI), where over 550 courses await. Ireland offers similar golf getaways, and American will fly up to four times daily to Dublin (DUB), where the country’s noted coastal courses await. 

Related

Through American’s partnerships, travelers have seamless access to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. That’s particularly true for AAdvantage members, who enjoy early boarding and more. Not only that, but American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard members can access more benefits, like joining American at TPC Jasna Polana for a Priceless Golf Academy with a Mastercard Golf Ambassador.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
American Airlines adds these spirits to its Admirals Club and Flagship lounges
American Airlines adds new spirits to its airport lounges
American Airlines new spirits

Starting in spring, American Airlines will introduce Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey and Still G.I.N., By Dre and Snoop at its Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. Each provides a relaxing sip while waiting for your next flight. These new options are in addition to the over 40 spirits already available. 
Horse Soldier and Still G.I.N. feature nuanced flavor, curated recipes

According to American Airlines, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is a smooth, clean, and light gin. Flavor notes include tangerine, coriander, and jasmine. The gin was launched in 2024, and its recipe is an ideal complement for any mixer. For bourbon enthusiasts, Horse Soldier is a handcrafted creation made in small batches and non-chill filtered, giving it a full body and decadent finish. American’s charcuterie boards — available in every lounge — provide a perfect pairing. A bartender at American recommends ordering an old fashioned made with Horse Soldier or a gin fizz made with Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. 

Read more
Air France introduces ultra-luxury suites with these amenities
Air France debuts La Première suite
air france la premiere suite

Air France has announced new La Première suites aboard Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which will be introduced in spring 2025. Offering 3.5 square meters of space and five windows, the suites let travelers relax and enjoy the flight like never before. Additional amenities create a first-class inflight experience that embodies French elegance and art de vivre (the art of living).
Air France spent three years developing the La Première suite
Air France La Première suite Air France

The new La Première suite took Air France three years to develop and uses an adaptable layout, including a seat and a chaise lounge that transforms into a bed. The seat has three modes: takeoff, landing, dining, and relaxation. Close by are a console and table for dining or work. Across from the seat, the chaise lounge offers a place to recharge and relax, watch a movie, or read a book. When it is time for sleep, it converts into a bed, measuring two meters long and 75 cm wide.

Read more
Air New Zealand celebrates 10 year partnership with this airline
Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines celebrate 10 years working together
Air New Zealand aircraft

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines are celebrating 10 years of working together, helping travelers fly to New Zealand and across the globe. More than 5.5 million passengers have flown via the partnership, and the airlines offer up to 38 weekly return flights between Singapore and New Zealand. To mark the occasion, the airlines are launching a global campaign and offering unique, limited-time fares.
The airlines are launching a global campaign

In celebration of the partnership, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand have launched a campaign highlighting its strength. It’s named “Celebrating 10 years of partnership” and will appear on digital, print, and social platforms. It will draw attention to the partnership’s exceptional service, seamless connections, and customer rewards during the trip. The campaign’s tagline is “Stronger together, wherever you go.”

Read more