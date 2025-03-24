American Airlines caters to golfers with these routes

As spring sets in, golfers dust off their clubs and prepare for long days on the links. Though local courses offer a chance to improve one’s game, travel takes that further, with world-class links and stunning vistas. There are also historic tournaments, like the Masters, where the world’s best compete for the green jacket. American Airlines is ready for the season ahead with golf itineraries to Georgia, Scotland, and more.

Attend the Masters or tour Scotland, Japan, or Australia

This year’s Masters Tournament runs from April 10-13 in Augusta, Georgia. Known as one of golf’s most historic competitions, it draws the sport’s best players, along with fans from around the world. From April 6 to 14, American will offer more flights and seats to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) than any airline. That includes up to 22 round-trip flights per day and over 3,800 premium cabin seats.

Recommended Videos

For the golfer looking to explore the globe, American Airlines offers trips to Scotland, Ireland, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Starting May 23, American begins seasonal flights to Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI), where over 550 courses await. Ireland offers similar golf getaways, and American will fly up to four times daily to Dublin (DUB), where the country’s noted coastal courses await.

Through American’s partnerships, travelers have seamless access to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. That’s particularly true for AAdvantage members, who enjoy early boarding and more. Not only that, but American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard members can access more benefits, like joining American at TPC Jasna Polana for a Priceless Golf Academy with a Mastercard Golf Ambassador.