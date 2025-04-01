This airline may provide a West Coast gateway to Europe

Alaska Airlines is exploring flights to Europe starting in 2026, according to a report by travel news website Skift. That would provide West Coast travelers a conduit to Europe, and let Alaska Airlines compete with European routes from American, Delta, and Southwest. That would add on to the airline’s Asian flights launching later this year: Seattle to Tokyo in May and Seattle to Seoul in September.

At the recent Aviation Leader Series Luncheon at the Wings Club in New York City, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci shared thoughts in European expansion, saying: “Europe is definitely on the radar for 2026.” Alaska Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Harrison added: “Yes. I mean, Europe, we haven’t started yet.”

Though the airline declined further comment to Travel + Leisure, it did say the European expansion would go through its hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Alaska Airlines’ international plans follow its recent merger with Hawaiian Airlines. The merger provided Alaska with access to Hawaiian’s widebody fleet of Boeing 787s and Airbus A330s.

Minicucci didn’t mention which European route would debut first, but at the company’s December investor day presentation, he said possibilities include Rome, Paris, and London. When asked about competitors like Delta, which also flies through SEA, Minicucci said: “Our company can go toe-to-toe with anyone.”

Alaska Airlines European expansion arrives as competitors have added routes or entered agreements to offer service to Europe. Southwest recently launched service to Europe via partnership with Icelandair, with trips to Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more. American is launching routes to Europe this spring, including flights to Mlian, Athens, and Edinburgh.