 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This airline may provide a West Coast gateway to Europe

Alaska Airlines may expand to Europe

By
Paris, France
Paris, France Anthony Tan via Unsplash

Alaska Airlines is exploring flights to Europe starting in 2026, according to a report by travel news website Skift. That would provide West Coast travelers a conduit to Europe, and let Alaska Airlines compete with European routes from American, Delta, and Southwest. That would add on to the airline’s Asian flights launching later this year: Seattle to Tokyo in May and Seattle to Seoul in September.

Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam, Netherlands Adrien Olichon via Unsplash

At the recent Aviation Leader Series Luncheon at the Wings Club in New York City, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci shared thoughts in European expansion, saying: “Europe is definitely on the radar for 2026.”  Alaska Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Harrison added: “Yes. I mean, Europe, we haven’t started yet.” 

Recommended Videos

Though the airline declined further comment to Travel + Leisure, it did say the European expansion would go through its hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Related

Alaska Airlines’ international plans follow its recent merger with Hawaiian Airlines. The merger provided Alaska with access to Hawaiian’s widebody fleet of Boeing 787s and Airbus A330s. 

Minicucci didn’t mention which European route would debut first, but at the company’s December investor day presentation, he said possibilities include Rome, Paris, and London. When asked about competitors like Delta, which also flies through SEA, Minicucci said: “Our company can go toe-to-toe with anyone.” 

Alaska Airlines European expansion arrives as competitors have added routes or entered agreements to offer service to Europe. Southwest recently launched service to Europe via partnership with Icelandair, with trips to Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more. American is launching routes to Europe this spring, including flights to Mlian, Athens, and Edinburgh.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
United Airlines partners with this importer for luxury wines in the sky
United Airlines will offer luxury wines in the sky
Wine and vineyard

United Airlines has partnered with fine wine importer Demeine Estates, bringing luxury wines to 35,000 feet. Through the collaboration, United will serve its Polaris business class passengers luxury wines from Lawrence Wine Estates' noted Napa Valley portfolio. The alliance brings two premium companies together, giving travelers a taste of renowned wineries.
United Polaris passengers can try these premium wines
Napa Valley, California Wikimedia Commons

Demeine Estates is renowned for importing some of the world’s best wines. Its partnership with United focuses on two Napa Valley wineries: Stony Hill and Heitz Cellar. Stony Hill Napa Valley Chardonnay offers the winery’s trademark saline, mineral flavor. Decanter named it one of the Top 10 American Wines of 2024. Heitz Cellar Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is a full-bodied, traditionally made wine, showcasing Napa Valley’s environment. Wine Spectator ranked it #3 on its 2021 Top 100 List.

Read more
New study ranks the best airports for food
New reporter ranks airports for food choices
Terminal 4, Singapore Changi Airport

Travel lets you branch out, see the world, and find new experiences. But first, you must get there and during the journey, you'll probably spend time in an airport. That can include layovers and delays, where you’ll need a meal, and finding quality food can be challenging.

SEO for Restaurants studied metrics from Google Maps and airport websites regarding global airports' variety, pricing, and food quality. After tabulating the data, the company ranked the world’s best airports for food.
The list features airports in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East
Marché Restaurant, Zurich Airport Wikimedia Commons

Read more
Passengers from these US airports can skip security at Heathrow Airport
Some travelers from the US can skip Heathrow's security lines
London Heathrow Terminal 5

Traveling to Europe provides excitement and possibilities, from London’s historic buildings and streets to Zurich’s lake views and art museums. There’s almost too much to take in. But connecting through an airport like London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) can be a maze of security lines and waits, adding stress to your dream getaway.

Thanks to a new pilot program, some travelers from the U.S. can skip security lines at Heathrow Airport when making a connection. Known as One Stop Security (OSS), the program is a collaboration between American Airlines and British Airways. It lets passengers from select U.S. airports skip the security lines when connecting.
OSS lets some passengers breeze through Heathrow
Heathrow Airport Tomek Baginski via Unsplash

Read more