Runner crosses the finish line in jeans, making a bold fitness fashion statement

From barefoot Bobby crossing the finish line with naked feet to runners making impressive times wearing sandals, some people like to change the paradigm and switch things up a bit. Personally, I like my cushiony running shoes and my workout attire for jogging and running, but to each their own. When I first heard about one runner making a bold fitness fashion statement by donning denim, my initial thought was that it would probably be hot and uncomfortable. I’m not sure I could run at my best in my trusty, fitted blue jeans.

28-year-old Oregon runner Truett Hanes has completed three marathons so far wearing his favorite blue denim. Recently, his personal best of 2:42 at the Austin Marathon is pretty impressive, especially when you consider his choice of attire. In every one of those three marathons, Hanes ‘ finishing time was under three hours, and he’s also completed a 50K ultramarathon in less than five hours. Hanes has connected with The Perfect Jean NYC to run the NYC Marathon and raise funds for multiple sclerosis (MS).

Hanes says he doesn’t want to waste time switching out of his jeans into his shorts when he can just wear jeans for everything. He also says he doesn’t face any issues with chafing, a question many people want to know the answer to. When he isn’t training, Hanes does seven days a week at the gym and 70 miles a week running.

There’s no Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon completed wearing jeans, but Hanes has set his sights on that accomplishment in the future. That being said, Justin Kurek from Calgary holds a world record of 2:42:14 for the fastest marathon dressed as a rancher. Indeed, Kurek didn’t forget to wear his jeans, a cowboy hat, and a smile to complete his rancher look.