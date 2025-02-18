Can you really run a marathon without shoes? Meet speedy Barefoot Bobby

Table of Contents Table of Contents Speedy Barefoot Bobby The minimalist approach

Running a marathon wearing supportive running shoes is an accomplishment, and so is crossing the finish line barefoot. Running is a high-impact form of exercise, and the right running shoes can make a big difference for runners and help with injury prevention, enhancing comfort and performance and shock absorption. Running shoes are specially designed with thicker soles that act as shock absorbers.

Some interesting fitness enthusiasts have come along and changed the paradigm, and Barefoot Bobby is one of them. There’s a buzz about Bobby in the fitness world because he doesn’t just run marathons; he crosses the finish line without wearing any shoes, hence the name.

Speedy Barefoot Bobby

Barefoot Bobby is a 58-year-old runner from Bangalore, India, who recently completed the 2024 Mumbai Marathon barefoot. Not only that, this recent accomplishment was one of his fastest finishing times at 3:11:47.

Bobby or Thomas Philip started running in 2009 when he was helping his daughter train for a school race and decided to change his sedentary lifestyle and begin running marathons. When his daughter stopped running, Bobby continued to test his limits and push himself to run further and faster. He had a pair of running shoes from a local Nike store, but when they didn’t last long enough for his liking, he ran barefoot.

Off to the races without any shoes

Bobby began running barefoot in 2012, and since then, he has completed everything from 5K to 50K without wearing shoes. In 2015, he crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon barefoot; in 2017, he also completed the NYC Marathon on his naked feet.

The minimalist approach

Bobby shares that he has a minimalist approach and runs his fastest races barefoot, which is why he keeps going without wearing running shoes. He also believes running barefoot puts him outside of his comfort zone. After recently retiring from a telecommunications career, Bobby is excited to have the time to pursue his running passion and get the health benefits, and he’s definitely not stopping yet. He’s inspired by nature and how every animal runs barefoot, and he loves the natural connection to the earth.